HALESTORM Share Rehearsal Room Cover Of DOLLY PARTON Classic "Jolene"

The clip below goes behind-the-scenes at a Halestorm rehearsal, with the band knocking out a rock version of the Dolly Parton classic "Jolene".

"Jolene" was released by Dolly Parton on October 15, 1973, via RCA Victor, as the first single and title track from her album of the same name. The song was ranked #217 on Rolling Stone magazine's list of "The 500 Greatest Songs Of All Time" in 2004 and, according to Parton, is her most-covered song.

Halestorm have released a video for "Wicked Ways", featured on the band's fifth studio album, Back From The Dead. The album is available in multiple formats for fans to save and order, here, and you can watch the new video below.

Says singer Lzzy Hale: "In this eerie confessional... I'm confronting the darkness inside of me, but this isn't my first time... Thanks to the vision of Dustin Haney, who is also responsible for our 'Back From The Dead' video, I return to light that darkness that I will never betray."

Produced by Nick Raskulinecz (Foo Fighters, Mastodon, Alice in Chains) with co-production by Scott Stevens (Shinedown, Daughtry, New Years Day), Back From The Dead quickly evolved from songwriting exercises into a matter of survival for the band.

Back From The Dead tracklisting:

"Back From The Dead"

"Wicked Ways"

"Strange Girl"

"Brightside"

"The Steeple"

"Terrible Things"

"My Redemption"

"Bombshell"

"I Come First"

"Psycho Crazy"

"Raise Your Horns"

"Wicked Ways" lyric video:

"The Steeple" video:

"Back From The Dead" video:

Halestorm recently launched their summer 2022 tour featuring special guests The Pretty Reckless, The Warning, and Lilith Czar on select dates.

Dates:

August

2 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

4 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

5 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

7 - Grand Junction, CO - Los Colonias Amphitheater*

9 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre*

10 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

12 - Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion+

* Not A Live Nation Date

+ Check local listings for lineup

Halestorm will be special guests on Alter Bridge's extensive European tour this winter. The Pawns & Kings tour will hit 25 cities over 18 countries, kicking off on November 1 in Hamburg, Germany and wrapping up on December 12 in London, England. Getting the party started each night are Mammoth WVH,

Dates:

November

1 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

2 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Falconer

4 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Partille Arena

5 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

7 - Katowice, Poland - Mck

9 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal

11 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

12 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Universum

14 - Budapest, Hungary - Arena

16 - Paris, France - Palais Des Sports

18 - Madrid, Spain - Vistalegre

20 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmataz1

22 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

23 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall

25 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum

26 - Zagreb, Croatia - Dom Sportova

28 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadthalle

30 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium

December

1 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

5 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena

6 - Glasgow, UK - SSE Hydro Arena

8 - Dublin, Ireland - 3 Arena

9 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

11 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena

12 - London, UK - O2 Arena