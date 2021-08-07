HALOCENE Cover METALLICA's "Enter Sandman" With RED HANDED DENIAL Vocalist LAUREN BABIC And VIOLET ORLANDI (Video)

August 7, 2021, 50 minutes ago

Phoenix-based rockers Halocene teamed up with Lauren Babic from Toronto's Red Handed Denial, and Sao Paulo-born Violet Orlandi for a cover of Metallica's "Enter Sandman". The official video is available below.

Previously , the trio of vocalists were joined by First To Eleven's Audra Miller for a cover of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody". The official video is available below.




