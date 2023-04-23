HANNAH CUTT Drops "Happy In Hell" From Upcoming EP, Misery In Heaven

Hannah Cutt explains, "I wrote 'Happy In Hell' as I was coming to terms with my depression. I’m bipolar 1 and I’ve only had a few manic episodes so I've spent a lot of my time depressed. For me it causes more pain trying to get myself out of it, so it isn’t about having a good perspective or looking at bad scenarios in a good light. It’s about being in a Hell in your mind and being fine with never seeing Heaven."

"Happy In Hell" is the first single being released from the upcoming EP Misery In Heaven, which will be released later this year.

"Misery In Heaven is very dark. It has very catchy big fun choruses, which is what I love, but the subject matter is not so fun," explains Hannah Cutt. "I’m bipolar and it has taken me to places mentally that I would only wish upon my worst enemy. A world that is grey, tired, empty and has an eeriness that is hard to describe."

"I used to tell my father that the world felt evil and everything physically looked flat and one dimensional as if everything was written on a graph. It’s crazy because when you are manic it is the opposite. Photos and TV look 3D. The EP’s title, Misery In Heaven, sums up what life is like after a manic episode. I have a dream life but a nightmare of a brain," says Hannah Cutt.

For further details, visit Hannah Cutt on Facebook.