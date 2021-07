HARTMANN Featuring AVANTASIA Guitarist OLIVER HARTMANN Add Shows To 15th Anniversary Acoustic Tour 2021

German rockers Hartmann - featuring Avantasia guitarist Oliver Hartmann - have added shows to their upcoming 15th Anniversary acoustic tour 2021. The schedule is now as follows:

July

17 - Trockau, Germany - Musiccenter Trockau

25 - Mannheim, Germany - 7er Club Mannheim

30 - Nürnberg, Germany - Der Cult

31 - Ortenberg, Germany - Kalbsvilla

August

4 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Sommerbühne Schöntal Park

13 - Mühltal, Germany - Burg Frankenstein

19 - Erlenbach, Germany - Beavers Erlenbach

20 - Obergünzburg, Germany - Club GOIN

22 - Crainfeld, Germany - Vogelsberger Hof Crainfeld

September

15 - Zwickau, Germany - Kulturzentrum Sankt Barbara

18 - Neu Isenburg, Germany - Open Doors Festival

All concerts will be outdoors and open air events.

On April 16th, Hartmann performed a livestream show at the Colos-Saal in Aschaffenburg, Germany. Check out "Don't Want Back Down" and "Simple Man" from the livestream below,