HARTMANN Featuring AVANTASIA Guitarist OLIVER HARTMANN Share "When The Rain Begins To Fall" Acoustic Cover From Livestream Show

On April 16th, German rockers Hartmann - featuring Avantasia guitarist Oliver Hartmann - performed a livestream show at the Colos-Saal in Aschaffenburg, Germany. They have shared another clip from the evening below.

Oliver: "One more Hartmann acoustic version of this 80's pop classic (by Jermaine Jackson & Pia Zadora) from our actual line up for the 15th (+1) Anniversary Acoustic Tour 2021 feat. Ina Morgan on vocals/guitar. And with all the little mistakes, the interaction, the synergy and everything else that makes true live music so unique and wonderful. We're looking forward to announcing new tour dates for late summer!"

Check out "Don't Want Back Down" and "Simple Man" from the livestream below, taken from Hartmann's Hands On The Wheel album, released in 2018.