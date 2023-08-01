HATE To Join Carnival Of Death Tour 2023 This September

Polish blackened death metal practitioners, Hate, will return to North America this September to take part in a portion of The Carnival Of Death Tour featuring Cryptopsy, Abysmal Dawn, Reaping Asmodeia, Warforged, and Visceral Disgorge on select dates.

The full tour runs from September 7 through October 6. Hate will terrorize stages from September 7 through September 19. The band’s latest live endeavour follows the band’s successful North American run with Batushka last year as well as their recent tour through Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Tickets are on sale now, See all confirmed dates below.

Dates:

September

7 - Jewel Nightclub - Manchester, NH

8 - Meadows - Brooklyn, NY

9 - Dingbatz - Clifton, NJ

10 - Preserving Underground - Pittsburgh, PA

11 - The Masquerade (Hell) - Atlanta, GA

12 - The Brass Mug - Tampa, FL

14 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX

15 - Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX

16 - TBA - Dallas, TX

17 - Launchpad - Albuquerque, NM

18 - Backstage Bar - Las Vegas, NV

19 - Nile Underground - Mesa, AZ

No one combines death and black metal quite like Poland’s Hate. With unflinching viciousness and a sense of atmosphere unique to the band, Rugia, the band’s twelfth and most recent full-length released via Metal Blade Records, pushes the boundaries of their craft even further.

Rugia, which earned the #30 spot on Billboard’s Current Hard Music Albums chart and #33 on Billboard’s Top New Artists Albums chart in the US as well as the #25 on Billboard’s Current Hard Music Albums chart in Canada upon its first week of release, is currently available on CD, LP, and digital formats.

(Photo - Maciej Pieloch)