HATEBREED Announce 30th Anniversary North American Headline Tour With Special Guests CARCASS, HARMS WAY, CRYPTA

The Hatebreed 30th anniversary celebrations continue deep into 2024. The Grammy-nominated hardcore icons, who are one of the most impactful and enduring bands of the modern era, have announced their Fall 2024 headline tour plans.

The band will embark on a full, 30th anniversary trek that kicks off on September 26 in Portland, Maine and runs through October 27 in Norfolk, VA and includes stops in Canada. The band will be playing fan favorites and dragging deep cuts out of their beloved catalog.

The announcement comes hot on the heels of this past weekend's March Metal Matinee anniversary show in Hatebreed's home state of Connecticut, as well as two sold-out shows at The Chance in Poughkeepsie, NY, and a completely sold out, four-night residency at Amityville Music Hall in Long Island back in January.

Special guests for the fall run include Carcass, Harms Way, and Crypta. All dates are below. The pre-sale is underway now. Regular on-sales are set for Friday, March 22 at 10 AM, local time. Get tickets here.

"We are extremely grateful to have hit this milestone and to be able to celebrate it with the some of the best bands and fans in the world! We cannot wait to see everyone on the road," says singer Jamey Jasta.

"30 Years of Hatebreed! What a wild ride it has been! The ups, the downs, and all of the in-betweens… I have nothing but gratitude towards my bandmates and each and every one of our fans WORLDWIDE. We’re coming to see you all. Stay tuned," states drummer Matt Byrne.

With dozens of pit-stirring anthems across albums, Hatebreed have built their reputation through decades of ruthless breakdowns and an Iron Man touring ethic, consistently selling out shows the world over. Over the course of its career, the band has gone from playing basements and backyards to being a featured, must-see attraction on countless festivals like Graspop, OzzFest, Warped, and Download, alongside massive high-profile tours.

Hatebreed dates with Carcass, Harms Way, Crypta:

September

26 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

27 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

28 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

29 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

30 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

October

2 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

3 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

7 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

8 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre

10 - Sauget, IL - Pop's

11 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

12 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

14 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

15 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

16 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium

18 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

19 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

20 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

22 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

23 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

24 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

25 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

26 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall

27 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

Hatebreed will also embark on a 30th anniversary run in Europe, with special guests Crowbar. The European tour dates are set for June 2024 and are in the poster below.

Hatebreed are:

Jamey Jasta - Vocals

Chris Beattie - Bass

Wayne Lozinak - Guitar

Frank Novinec - Guitar

Matt Byrne - Drums

(Photo - Danielle Dombrowski)