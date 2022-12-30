HATESPHERE - "Our New Album Is Done!"; Band To Tour Demark In April

December 30, 2022, 26 minutes ago

HateSphere have issued the following update on their forthcoming new album and touring:

"Our new album is done and we are happy to announce our spring 2023 "Hatred Reborn" Denmark tour. Support will come from fellow Danes Nakkeknækker (all dates) and Terminalist (selected dates*)."

Dates:

April
7 - Platform K - Horsens, Denmark
8 - Richter - Gladsaxe, Denmark (+ support Entarten)
14 - Kansas City - Odense, Denmark (+ local support TBA)
15 - Sønderborghus - Sønderborg, Denmark *
21 - Voxhall - Aarhus, Denmark *
22 - Pavillonen - Grenå, Denmark *

Find the band's full tour itinerary here.

(Photo - Julia Nikiforova, JN Lightning Photography)



