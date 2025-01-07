HAUNT Announces Spring U.S. Tour With HITTEN
January 7, 2025, 45 minutes ago
Fresno heavy metallers Haunt hits the road this spring with the mighty Hitten from Spain in March and April of 2025 and will feature Haunt’s return to both Hell’s Heroes in Houston, 2 Minutes To Tulsa in Oklahoma, as well as several other cities throughout the U.S.
Tickets available through venue websites.
Spring Break 25 dates:
March
14 – Los Angeles, CA – Knucklehead
15 – Oceanside, CA – Pour House
16 – Las Vegas, NV – Sinwave
17 – Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad
19 – Austin, TX – Mohawk
20 – San Antonio, TX – 502 Bar
21 – Houston, TX – Hell’s Heroes
23 – New Orleans, LA – Siberia
24 – Pensacola, FL – Handlebar
25 – Orlando, FL – Conduit
27 – Atlanta, GA – Altar at Masquerade
28 – Little Rock, AR – Stickyz
29 – Tulsa, OK – 2 Minutes To Tulsa
April
1 – Chicago, IL – Live Wire
2 – Lawrence, KS – Bottleneck
3 – Denver, CO – HQ
4 – Salt Lake City, UT – Aces High
5 – Reno, NV – Cellar Stage
6 – San Francisco, CA – Bottom Of The Hill