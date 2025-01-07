HAUNT Announces Spring U.S. Tour With HITTEN

Fresno heavy metallers Haunt hits the road this spring with the mighty Hitten from Spain in March and April of 2025 and will feature Haunt’s return to both Hell’s Heroes in Houston, 2 Minutes To Tulsa in Oklahoma, as well as several other cities throughout the U.S.

Tickets available through venue websites.

Spring Break 25 dates:

March

14 – Los Angeles, CA – Knucklehead

15 – Oceanside, CA – Pour House

16 – Las Vegas, NV – Sinwave

17 – Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad

19 – Austin, TX – Mohawk

20 – San Antonio, TX – 502 Bar

21 – Houston, TX – Hell’s Heroes

23 – New Orleans, LA – Siberia

24 – Pensacola, FL – Handlebar

25 – Orlando, FL – Conduit

27 – Atlanta, GA – Altar at Masquerade

28 – Little Rock, AR – Stickyz

29 – Tulsa, OK – 2 Minutes To Tulsa

April

1 – Chicago, IL – Live Wire

2 – Lawrence, KS – Bottleneck

3 – Denver, CO – HQ

4 – Salt Lake City, UT – Aces High

5 – Reno, NV – Cellar Stage

6 – San Francisco, CA – Bottom Of The Hill