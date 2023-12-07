HEAD EAST Returns With First New Studio Recordings In Over 40 Years; Studio Version Of Live Favorite "Say Yeah!" Streaming

Legendary AOR band, Head East, is back and better than ever with the highly anticipated release of Full Circle, their first studio album in over four decades. Widely recognized for their classic rock anthem "Never Been Any Reason," Head East has maintained a prominent presence in the music scene through electrifying live performances and outstanding live recordings, cultivating a dedicated fan base that spans generations. But now the band has taken the long awaited step back into the studio for a series of recordings for their new album Full Circle.

Full Circle not only marks Head East’s return to the studio but also serves as a musical retrospective, revisiting iconic moments from their ‘70s albums including their seminal 1975 debut album Flat As A Pancake. These new versions of “Never Been Any Reason” and “If You Knew Me Better” retain the magic of Head East's early days, enriched by the wisdom and artistry that only time and experience can bring.

But the album is not merely a nostalgic trip down memory lane; it's a celebration of the band's enduring spirit and a testament to their continued creative prowess. In addition to revisiting classic tracks, the album features new original compositions that showcase Head East's ability to evolve while staying true to their signature sound as well as studio versions of songs they’ve been performing live for years. These fresh additions are bound to captivate both longtime enthusiasts and a new generation of listeners alike. For proof, check out the excellent studio version of “Say Yeah!,” which is released today on all digital music platforms. Stream/download the single here; listen below.

Full Circle’s fusion of timeless classics and innovative new material creates a musical odyssey that transcends eras, offering something for everyone and bringing their music full circle in a triumphant return to the studio. The album will be available on both CD and digital on December 29 with the vinyl version available everywhere January 12.

Order the CD/Vinyl here. Pre-order/pre-save the digital here.

Tracklisting:

"Never Been Any Reason"

"Since You Been Gone"

"City Of Gold"

"Fly By Night Lady"

"Raise A Little Hell"

"Treat Me Right"

"If You Knew Me Better"

"Say Yeah!"

"Prisoner"

"You Can't Go Home"

"Jefftown Creek"

"One Against The Other"

"Love Me Tonight"

