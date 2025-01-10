HEART Guitarist NANCY WILSON Recalls Seeing LED ZEPPELIN For The First Time - "We Were Scandalized, And We Walked Away" (Video)

Guesting on the new Jimmy Page episode of Premier Guitar's 100 Guitarists Podcast, Heart's Nancy Wilson talks about discovering Led Zeppelin; from walking out on their opening set for 5th Dimension to eventually hearing them at the right place at the right time. She also shares her favorite songs, what it was like meeting Jimmy for the first time, and then what it was like to play for him at the Kennedy Center.

On seeing Led Zeppelin for the first time

Nancy: "He’s (Robert Plant) got his shirt wide open, he’s got his bare chest and his jeans were really low riders and he was moving in this way that was so super-suggestive and we were kind of shocked. We’re like, ‘Oh, my God.' We were in a little folk band at the time, we were from the suburbs. So we were kind of square, square little hippie chicks to be unenlightened, let’s just say. And so, we were like, 'Oh, they’re so loud. They’re just being so suggestive and loud.' Then, he sang 'Squeeze My Lemon' and we’re like, 'Oh, we must leave, we must leave the premises...' because we were just shocked. So, we actually walked out on at the Green Lake Aqua Theater. We were scandalized, and we walked away."

Heart legends Ann and Nancy Wilson guested on The Howard Stern Show on April 10th, 2024. A few clips from their visit to Stern's studio can be viewed below.

Ann and Nancy reminisce on getting their big break opening for Rod Stewart after they were fired for their previous gig because Ann complained about the club’s food:

Ann and Nancy share details about meeting Eddie & Alex Van Halen on the road and how they turned down their advances:

Ann and Nancy give Howard Stern some behind-the-scenes stories of how they pulled off their now famous cover of Led Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven" at the Kennedy Center Honors: