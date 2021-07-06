HEART's NANCY WILSON Debuts "Walk Away" Music Video

Heart's Nancy Wilson has released a video for "Walk Away", a track from her first ever solo album, You And Me, available via her new label, Carry On Music. Watch the clip below, and get the new album here.

You And Me tracklisting:

"You And Me"

"The Rising"

"I’ll Find You"

"Daughter"

"Party At The Angel Ballroom" (with Duff McKagan & Taylor Hawkins)

"The Boxer" (with Sammy Hagar)

"Walk Away"

"The Inbetween"

"Dreams" (with Liv Warfield)

"The Dragon"

"We Meet Again"

"4 Edward"

"Walk Away" video:

"Daughter" video:

"You And Me" video:

"The Rising" video: