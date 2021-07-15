HEART's NANCY WILSON Guests On The Conversation With Aly & AJ; Video

In this episode of The Conversation, Nancy Wilson from Heart sits down with Aly & AJ. The Conversation, a Gibson TV Original Series, gives two artists from similar genres and different generations the chance to sit down and discuss their journeys through music.

In this wide-ranging discussion, Nancy and Aly & AJ talk about how they initially met and first got together to write songs and how the music they wrote was different than what Aly & AJ were doing at the time. Nancy gathered info from them to figure out their vision and how she could help - what music they listen to, what books they read - trying to get a feel for what they wanted to write about and sound like.

Nancy is featured on Aly & AJ’s latest album, A Touch Of The Beat Gets You Up On Your Feet Gets You Out And Then Into The Sun, playing guitar and singing backing vocals on their song “Listen!!!”

Nancy also talks about making her new solo album during the pandemic and the creative process; recording at home and then emailing tracks to other musicians and collaborators. They all discuss the expectations placed on artists by record labels and the industry and the struggle to retain their sound and creative vision. Aly & AJ discuss trying to put back the human element into their latest album.

Nancy tells us about her first guitar and how she was inspired by the Beatles. She also talks about her guitar collection. Nancy also tells a story about giving Eddie Van Halen one of her acoustic guitars and what it was like honoring Led Zeppelin at The Kennedy Center Honors. Nancy also talks about what it’s like to be in a band with her sister, which of course, is something that sisters Alyson and Amanda Michalka (Aly & AJ) can also relate to!

Heart's Nancy Wilson has released a video for "Walk Away", a track from her first ever solo album, You And Me, available via her new label, Carry On Music. Watch the clip below, and get the new album here.

You And Me tracklisting:

"You And Me"

"The Rising"

"I’ll Find You"

"Daughter"

"Party At The Angel Ballroom" (with Duff McKagan & Taylor Hawkins)

"The Boxer" (with Sammy Hagar)

"Walk Away"

"The Inbetween"

"Dreams" (with Liv Warfield)

"The Dragon"

"We Meet Again"

"4 Edward"

"Walk Away" video:

"Daughter" video:

"You And Me" video:

"The Rising" video: