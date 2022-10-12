HEART's NANCY WILSON Is Selling Some Of Her Storied Instruments; "The Official Nancy Wilson Reverb Shop" Opens October 19; Video Preview

Heart’s Nancy Wilson, one of the first prominent female guitar players in hard rock, is preparing to sell her gear on Reverb. Since the ‘70s, Wilson has been one of the world’s most celebrated shredders - thanks to hit songs like “Barracuda”, “Crazy On You”, “All I Wanna Do Is Make Love To You”, and more, she's left a lasting mark on music.

In partnership with Definitive Authentic, she’s now passing on the gear she’s used along the way in The Official Nancy Wilson Of Heart Reverb Shop, which opens October 19.

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer’s shop will be full of rare, vintage, and prototype guitars that have been played all over the world. There are workhorse acoustics, oddities she’s picked up during her career, and plenty of well-used electrics.

Among the gear the shop will include is a Gibson SG from the late ‘60s - this guitar became Wilson's ax of choice for live versions of “Barracuda”. It also became well known by Heart fans for the two Marine Corps stickers on the back.

Check out the video below, and find a preview of the shop here.