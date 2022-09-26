HEART's NANCY WILSON Pays Tribute To TAYLOR HAWKINS With New Song "Amigo Amiga"; Video Streaming

Heart's Nancy Wilson has released "Amigo Amiga", a tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins, ahead of the Los Angeles Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert. A video, filmed by Julia Bywater and edited by Jeff Bond, can be viewed below.

Nancy began penning the powerful, heartfelt homage the night of Hawkins’ passing, with the song’s title stemming from nicknames the two gave each other. “I heard myself in tears saying ‘too soon too soon’ which became a refrain in the song,” Wilson tells Consequence. “I spent quite a few sleepless nights trying to express it all. He was a wonderful friend and we always had funny pet names for each other like ‘Amigo’ and ‘Amiga’ as well as ‘Luv’ and ‘Dahling'."

“It is such a painful loss - but it also feels like Taylor has galvanized and re-energized rock ‘n’ roll with so many of his musician friends and fans coming together,” Wilson added, noting a recent resurgence in the genre. “It’s a new renaissance Taylor and the Foo family have gifted us all.”

Read more at Consequence.

The lineup for the September 27 tribute show in Los Angeles includes: Sebastian Bach, Travis Barker, Geezer Butler, Phil Collen, Joe Elliott, Josh Freese, Violet Grohl, Shane Hawkins, James Gang, Mark King, Lars Ulrich, Chris Chaney, Stewart Copeland, Miley Cyrus, Omar Hakim, Joshua Homme, Joan Jett, Alain Johannes, John Paul Jones, Greg Kurstin, Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Brian May, Alanis Morissette, Krist Novoselic, P!NK, LeAnn Rimes, Mark Ronson, Gene Simmons, Nikki Sixx, Chad Smith, Luke Spiller, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor, Jon Theodore, Wolfgang Van Halen, Brad Wilk, Nancy Wilson, Patrick Wilson, and Chevy Metal.