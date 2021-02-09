HEART Vocalist ANN WILSON Debuts Music Video For Solo Single "Tender Heart"

Heart's Ann Wilson recently released a new original song, "Tender Heart", available now at all DSPs and streaming services here. Find a new music video for the song below.

“‘Tender Heart’ came out of a personal struggle,” says Wilson, “but quickly evolved into a greater, more universal meaning. We as the human race are coming to realize realities we never dreamed we’d have to face – environmentally, culturally, financially, and health-wise. Humanity is coming to terms with uncomfortable, heartbreaking, terrifying truths. This song is for the soul whose heart is blindsided by reality, but is still soft and innocent. I hope people will identify with this song and feel they are not alone.”

"Tender Heart" music video:

"Tender Heart" lyric video: