HEART Vocalist ANN WILSON Debuts Music Video For Solo Single "Tender Heart"

February 9, 2021, an hour ago

news classic rock ann wilson heart

HEART Vocalist ANN WILSON Debuts Music Video For Solo Single "Tender Heart"

Heart's Ann Wilson recently released a new original song, "Tender Heart", available now at all DSPs and streaming services here. Find a new music video for the song below.

“‘Tender Heart’ came out of a personal struggle,” says Wilson, “but quickly evolved into a greater, more universal meaning. We as the human race are coming to realize realities we never dreamed we’d have to face – environmentally, culturally, financially, and health-wise. Humanity is coming to terms with uncomfortable, heartbreaking, terrifying truths. This song is for the soul whose heart is blindsided by reality, but is still soft and innocent. I hope people will identify with this song and feel they are not alone.”

"Tender Heart" music video:

"Tender Heart" lyric video:



Featured Audio

THE DEAD DAISIES – “Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)” (SPV)

THE DEAD DAISIES – “Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)” (SPV)

Latest Reviews