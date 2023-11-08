HEAVEN’S GUARDIAN Release Chronos Album Feat. 150 Musicians, Produced By ROY Z

After almost four years of planning and execution, the Brazilian band Heaven's Guardian presents the ambitious Chronos, released by the European record label Sleaszy Rider SRL.

"In fact, the new album comes down to 150 musicians from three countries (Brazil, USA and Finland) involved. In Chronos, we have a heavy metal band, a full symphony orchestra, a full symphonic choir, a children's choir, seven recording studios, more than three thousand pages of sheet music, two theaters, six producers, a record company from Romania, as well as more than 100 collaborators who helped us carry out this audacious and pioneering project throughout Latin America. Today a giant is born who will certainly go down in history", commented keyboardist Everton Marin.

With cover art by Carlos Fides, Chronos was produced by the renowned Roy Z and Addasi Addasi in Los Angeles and features the Orquestra Sinfônica Jovem de Goiás and the Coro Sinfônico Jovem de Goiás. It is a journey that crosses the chronological cycles experienced by humanity, from the Antiquity of Greek Mythology, through the Middle Ages, until reaching the Contemporary era marked by Artificial Intelligence.

Chronos was preceded by three singles, the last being "The Sirens Of The Past", which portrays the story of Orpheus, one of the best known in Greek mythology and which serves as the beginning of the album's evolutionary journey.

Tracklisting:

“Tempus”

“Sirens Of The Past”

“General Of Peace”

“Valhalla Call”

“Tristan And Isolde”

“Sail Away”

“The Color Of Injustice”

“Home Of Time”

“Wall Of Shame”

“The Fall Of The Empire”

“Artificial Times”

“Drowning Land”

“Sirens Of The Past”:

“Wall Of Shame” video:

(Photo – Italo Yure / Ricardo Cohen)