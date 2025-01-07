HEAVY LOAD - Founding Guitarist/Vocalist RAGNE WAHLQUIST Dead At 69

Heavy Load guitarist and vocalist Ragne Whalquist had died at the age of 69.

Heavy Load's three albums released between 1978 and 1983 kick-started the Swedish metal wave and are often considered the first metal band to use the Norse Viking history as a theme.

Always a sight, in his trademark fox tail epaulets, alongside brother Styrbjörn, on drums, the cult act is cited by many Swedish bands, past and present, as an influence. After decades of inactivity, they reunited in 2018 and played some high profile festivals, including Sweden Rock and Keep It True.

In '23 they issued their first new album in 40 years, Riders Of The Ancient Storm. Recorded once again at their own Thunderload Studios (home to the legendary Candlemass debut, Epicus Doomicus Metallicus, as well as albums by Hammerfall and Yngwie Malmsteen's Rising Force), at the time of his death, Ragne and his little brother were in the process of recording Heavy Load's fifth album.

The intention is now to complete the record and continue as a band.