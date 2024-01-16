Heavy Prog Rockers QUANTUM To Release Down The Mountainside Album In April; Teaser Video Posted

Progressive rock/metal enthusiasts, brace yourselves for a rare musical sonic journey. Quantum, the innovative and boundary-pushing Swedish progressive rock band, is thrilled to announce the release of their full length debut album, Down The Mountainside.

Scheduled to hit the airwaves in April of 2024, this musical odyssey promises eight elaborate and intense compositions, spanning 45 minutes of captivating soundscapes that seamlessly transition from acoustic serenity to explosive grooves.

Led by bass player and singer Anton Ericsson, Down The Mountainside delves into the depths of human psychology with lyrical themes centered around the alter egos and masks that individuals in society wear to navigate their everyday lives. The album's themes explore how these personas impact individuals psychologically, leading them to a breaking point. However, Quantum's social commentary extends beyond the individual, addressing how this behavior shapes the overall attitude of the society we live in.

Check out the teaser for Down The Mountainside below.

Down the Mountainside is a timeless progressive rock masterpiece that feels both fresh and innovative. The album will resonate with seasoned prog enthusiasts as well as captivate the ears of listeners from more modern schools of music. Quantum's ability to blend elements from various genres, including prog rock, metal, late romantic era classical music, and jazz, results in a coherent and captivating musical experience.

The album features mesmerizing guitar solos from the brilliant Richard Henshall and Tom MacLean, both esteemed members of the band Haken. Their contributions add an extra layer of brilliance to an already stellar musical offering.

Pre-order Down The Mountainside here.

Tracklisting:

"The Hivemind & The Cockroach"

"On The Verge"

"Down The Mountainside Pt. 1"

"Moths & Leaves"

"Abstract Bliss"

"Dots"

"Down The Mountainside Pt. 2"

"The Last Stone"

Teaser:

Quantum was formed in 2016 by Anton Ericsson, Olof Simander, and Fredrik Reinholdsen. Since then, the band has undergone various line-up changes, with Anton remaining the constant member and primary songwriter. The current lineup includes Anton Ericsson on bass and vocals, Marcus Lundberg on drums, and Samuel Walfridsson and Kalle Segerborg on guitars.

In 2020, Quantum garnered attention with the release of their EP, The Next Breath Of Air…, featuring some of their favorite tracks to play live. The EP helped them build a small but loyal following across the globe.

Down The Mountainside is poised to be a milestone in Quantum's musical journey, showcasing their evolution and mastery of the progressive rock genre. Brace yourselves for an album that pushes boundaries, challenges norms, and invites listeners into a world where music transcends conventional expectations.