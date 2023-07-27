HELLFROST Recording New Album With DEREK RODDY

Florida metallers, Hellfrost, are returning to the studio with Derek Roddy to record their fourth album. The self-titled album is being recorded at Derek's personal studio and will be mastered at Imperial Mastering by Colin Davis (Vile).

The upcoming album features a reformed lineup with Dave Vainer (guitar and vocals), veteran drummer Angelo Duca (Generichrist, Lethal Prayer, Trail Of Gore), and bassist Ryan Blackburn.

Stay tuned for update, and listen to Hellfrost's single, "Abomination", below: