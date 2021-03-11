HELLYEAH Frontman CHAD GRAY Talks Solo Single "Always On My Mind" - "No One Has Ever Heard Me Doing Anything Like This"

American singer, songwriter, and musician Chad Grey - who is the lead vocalist and co-founder of heavy metal band Hellyeah, as well as the lead vocalist for heavy metal band Mudvayne - will release a new solo single, entitled "Always On My Mind", this Friday, March 12.

The song made was famous by Elvis Presley and Willie Nelson.

Chad Gray says, "Planning a wedding is grueling — from flowers to location to picking the music. We initially chose 'Dream On' for our first dance song. Now I'm not sure how or why I landed on 'Always On My Mind.' I'm assuming I heard it in passing and it stuck. I just remember, late one night, thinking about it and going online to search the lyrics and listen to the track. As it was playing, the lyrics were so emotional and compelling that it actually moved me. So I reached out to my producer and very good friend Kevin Churko and asked if he would do a cover with me. He responded, 'What song?' I told him and he was like, 'WHOA! Okay.' So he reached out to the keyboard player for Ozzy, who is obviously not doing anything in this shit time we're living in, and sent us three different takes and flavors of the song. We landed on one and started tracking it vocally. It was super cool when I started it, because I realized that this was such a different way of singing. No one has ever heard me doing anything like this. This was done for my wedding, but I thought, 'Should I release this song to the public?' I always talk about how I look at my fans as more than fans. They're family, and I wanted to share this moment with them."

The track was produced with Kevin Churko at the Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas, exclusively marketed and distributed by ONErpm.

This is Gray's first step into creating music as a solo artist and he has since created an online hub for all things Chad Gray.

Chadnesss.com will be the go-to spot for merch, blog posts, and more new music coming soon.

Pre-save the single here, and watch a teaser for the official music video below: