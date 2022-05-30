HEMPO HILDÉN Dead At 69; Legendary Drummer Performed With JOHN NORUM, DON DOKKEN, GLENN HUGHES

According to Sweden's SVT, rock drummer Henrik "Hempo" Hildén has passed away at 69 years of age.

Born in Tampere, Finland, Hildén moved to Karlskrona, Sweden in the 1990s, where he remained until his death. Hildén, who played with John Norum, Don Dokken, Glenn Hughes, and many more, was one of Sweden's most hired drummers.

Hildén died at lunchtime on Monday after a period of illness. By his side were his closest relatives, including his daughter Bella Hildén.

Tributes from John Norum, Snowy Shaw, Tommy Denander, and Jagg can be seen below:







