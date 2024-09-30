HERIN Featuring TILES Guitarist Share Music Video For "The Heart Of You" Feat. PETER FRAMPTON

As The Laser’s Edge prepares for the November release of Hiding In Plain Sight, the debut from Herin – the progressive/post-rock solo venture of Tiles/Discipline guitarist Chris Herin – the cavalcade of notable special guests continues as recent Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inductee and legendary guitarist Peter Frampton contributes his emotive melodicism to the album’s third video/single, “The Heart of You.”

A conceptual work recounting Chris Herin’s difficult walk alongside his father’s ten-year struggle with Alzheimer’s disease, Herin’s Hiding In Plain Sight combines distinctive prog and art rock influences that alternate from sophisticated orchestral arrangements and polyrhythmic complexity to contrasting cinematic soundscapes and ambitious guitar workouts.

Teaming up with Herin are renowned producer Terry Brown (Rush) and Grammy award winning mastering engineer Peter Moore (Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell) who give Hiding In Plain Sight a luxurious and dynamic sonic landscape. For the attentive and patient music enthusiast each listen gradually reveals the album’s cache of nuanced and subtle details. Complementing the reflective and occasionally disquieting lyrics is Hugh Syme’s (Rush) whimsical and engaging imagery, the artwork capturing the album’s sensibilities of time and place for a compelling and enigmatic visual counterpart.

Hiding In Plain Sight is a collection of thoughtful observations and somber meditations while Herin sidestepped through the debris field and collateral damage of the growing Alzheimer’s storm. Eleven watershed moments that echo the fragile impermanence of life and encourage the listener to turn inward in sympathetic introspection. Musical adventure abounds as sprawling vocal hooks glide over angular riffs, richly textured instrumentation, and brooding ambient orchestrations.

Lending their exceptional talents to Hiding In Plain Sight is an impressive cast of nearly thirty musicians, including Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame members Peter Frampton and Alex Lifeson (Rush), plus Martin Barre, John O’Hara, and Doane Perry (Jethro Tull), Michael Sadler (Saga), Kim Mitchell (Max Webster), Cody Bowles and Kevin Comeau (Crown Lands), Jeff Kollman and Shane Gaalaas (Cosmosquad), Tim Bowness (No-Man), Colin Edwin (Porcupine Tree), Randy McStine (Porcupine Tree), Kevin Chown (Tarja, Chad Smith), Matthew Parmenter (Discipline), Hugh Syme, Johnathan Blake (Kenny Barron), Ben Riley (Mohsen Namjoo), Gary Craig (Bruce Cockburn), and many more.

Embracing a prog rock spirit that appeals to both the heart and mind, Hiding In Plain Sight is a bold and adventurous fusion of musical palettes as the distinguished roster of guest artists propels Herin's songs into inspired and expansive directions. A portion of this album’s proceeds will be donated to Alzheimer’s charities.

The third video from Hiding In Plain Sight is the buoyant and infectious “The Heart Of You” – a slight departure from the previous singles that veers ever-so-slightly into pop rock territory. Featuring the instantly recognizable tone and touch of Peter Frampton on lead guitar, the song is a collaboration between Herin and his old college chum turned professional songwriter Terry Sampson. Frampton shared a deep personal connection with Sampson’s poignant lyrics lamenting the loss of his dementia-stricken mother while still celebrating her enduring place in his heart. Throughout the song, Frampton’s spirited melodies lend an extra voice to the music’s undercurrent of emotional tension – culminating in a bittersweet homecoming as his guitar jubilantly soars during the song’s final solo.

Chris Herin states of the song, “Many years ago, I tagged along with Terry as he played coffee houses and dorm lounges at Central Michigan University (CMU). After graduating he moved to LA and became a staff writer for Warner Brothers and enjoyed a successful songwriting career. We lost touch, but a few years ago I noticed the songwriting credits on my daughter’s Winnie The Pooh CD and thought, 'Could that be the Terry Sampson I know?' Yes, it was, and thanks to social media I was able to easily get in touch with him. It was quite a pleasure to work with a professional songwriter as I turned him loose to work his magic writing lyrics and vocal melodies to my musical framework. The good fortune of Terry Brown bringing Peter Frampton on board made the song and whole experience even more special!”

The video for “The Heart Of You” was directed by Mathew Kennedy. Watch below.

Hiding In Plain Sight will be presented in a limited full-color digipack CD including a 8-page booklet and digitally on November 1.

Pre-orders are available at The Laser’s Edge webshop here and Bandcamp – the standard digital here and the 24 bit hi​-​res here.

Additional videos from the album to be issued over the weeks ahead.

Hiding In Plain Sight tracklisting:

"Warning Signs"

"The Darkest Hour"

"Living In The Night"

"The Heart Of You"

"Secret Adversary"

"A Wrinkle In Time"

"Second Ending"

"Safe House (Isolation)"

"Slow To Crumble"

"Wilderness Years"

"White Dandelions"

(Photos by Matthew Parmenter and Hugh Syme)