HIRAX To Release "Relentless" Single / Video Next Tuesday
July 13, 2024, an hour ago
Legendary US thrash metal band, Hirax, will release a video for their new single, "Relentless", on Tuesday, July 16th. It was directed by Domenic Giorgi at Side B Films (Australia).
"Relentless" is taken from the new 7" vinyl EP, Faster Than Death, for the band's upcoming European tour in August. First single, "Drill Into The Brain", is streaming below.
Details:
- Two coloured versions, each strictly limited to 250 copies
- First four tracks from upcoming full-length album
- Exclusively mixed by legendary producer Bill Metoyer
- Housed in a noble gatefold with glossy lamination
- Artwork by Thomas Pinheiro.
- Includes Hirax / Exumer tour 2024 poster
Tracklisting:
"Drill Into The Brain"
"Drowned Bodies"
"Faster Than Death"
"Relentless"
"Drill Into The Brain":
This release will be available August 1 on doomentia.com, and on the band's tour with Exumer.
Tour dates:
August
3 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air
5 - Krakow, Poland - Kamienna 12
6 - Warsaw, Poland - "Hydrozagadka
7 - Jaromer, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault Festival
8 - Vienna, Austria - Escape
9 - Passau, Germany - Zauberberg
10 - Selb (GER) "Nordclub Bayern
11 - Kortijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Fest
12 - London, UK - 02 Islington Academy (with Exodus)
13 - Plymouth, UK - Junction
14 - The Hague, Netherlands - Musicon
15 - Doetinchem, Netherlands - Engelenbak
16 - Rheine, Germany - Hypothalamus (with Flotsam And Jetsam)
18 - Carhaix, France - Motocultor Festival