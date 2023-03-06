HOLYROLLER Release New Video For "Atheist Prayer"

Conjuring up a psychedelic storm of heavy stoner rock, Swimming Witches is the debut headbanging, riff blazing record from HolyRoller. The quartet’s new offering delivers full-throttle groove rhythms, soaring vocals and a dynamic rock ‘n’ roll edge.

North Carolina's HolyRoller will release their new album, Swimming Witches, on vinyl, compact disc, and digital format via Black Doomba Records on March 10th, 2023. Today, the band has released a new video for "Atheist Prayer".

Swimming Witches sees HolyRoller’s sound evolving, infusing influences including the likes of Red Fang, Elder, and Mastodon with unrelenting energy. Explosive riffs see “Atheist Prayer” kick off the album with a fiery impact. It’s an edgy track unleashing a spellbinding spirit. The band showcase a darker side through shrieking vocals, marching drums and heavy tones in “Earthdweller”, along with powerful emotion and harmonies in “With Time”.

Pre-orders for Swimming Witches can be placed here. Artwork and tracklisting are as follows:

"Atheist Prayer"

"Stumbling Towards Death"

"Earthdweller"

"Last Embrace"

"The Deuce"

"With Time"

"Bloodhound"

"Swimming Witches"