HORRENDOUS Announces Concert Stream

Forward-thinking death metal entity Horendous has teamed up with Brooklyn's iconic Saint Vitus Bar to deliver a concert stream on March 19. The event will take place at 7:00 P.M. EDT and will be available to watch for 48 hours. Instructions will be sent to folks who purchase stream access regarding how and where to watch. The band will also be selling merch, including an exclusive event tee. Tickets are $10 and can be found here, while more info and FAQs can be found at this location.

Horrendous will be supporting their 2018 album, Idol. Drawing inspiration from both personal and national crises, Idol's music is a methodical and unapologetic take on dynamic, progressive death metal. The album sees Horrendous at the highest echelon of their musical creativity to date. Thematically, the ambitious album is an exploration of defeat, of the gods we build in our minds to escape the responsibility of action and change as we relinquish our agency. The music on Idol mimics this act of deity building, with sprawling compositions that are imposing in scope and mirror the great turmoil of our times. Tracks such as "Soothsayer", "Golgothan Tongues", and the monumental "Obolus" position the band in a league of their own, as one of the death metal's leading new entities.