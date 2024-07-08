Horror Punk Warriors MOURNING NOISE Featuring STEVE ZING Of DANZIG / SAMHAIN Release "Misery Loves Me" Music Video

Horror punk warriors Mourning Noise, featuring Samhain / Danzig member Steve Zing, bassist Chris Morance, guitarist Tommy Koprowski and vocalist Robby Bloodshed has released the third electrifying music video titled "Misery Loves Me" off their monster new studio album Screams / Dreams via Cleopatra Records.

Steve Zing describes "Misery Loves Me" as "Sometimes, hands reach out and we still can't pull our loved ones from the Shadows." The music video was taken at the Prudential Center Arena in New Jersey opening for the Misfits in 2023.

"I want fans to see the progression of kids from 40 years ago and that we can keep the same vein of punk going and still maintain the power in the music with the sound of today." - Steve Zing

Mourning Noise was founded by Zing in the early ‘80s and carried the torch of Misfits-styled gothic horrorcore before taking a somewhat less than brief hiatus in 1984. Now, 40 years later, the band is back and better than ever with a long-awaited new studio album released on June 7.

Screams / Dreams finds Zing and the boys going full throttle for this all-original album with go-for-the-throat guitar riffs, head smashing percussion frenzies, and dramatically dark lyrics.

Screams / Dreams is available on all formats including CD, vinyl, cassette and all streaming platforms.

Tracklisting:

"Black Cadillac"

"Screams / Dreams"

"We Want You Dead"

"Kiss Of Death"

"Frozen Fever"

"Sin"

"Island Of Unknown"

"Empty Streets"

"The Changeling"

"Stranger Hearts"

"Embalmed With Love"

"Angel Lounge"

Bonus Tracks:

"Misery Loves Me" (Remix)

"...At The Seville" (Remix)

"Book Of The Dead"

"Green"

"Black Cadillac":

"Screams / Dreams":

For further details, visit Mourning Noise on Facebook.