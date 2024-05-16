HORSEBURNER Shares New Video "Hidden Bridges"

West Virginia progressive sludge metallers Horseburner release an explosive second track taken from their forthcoming new album Voice Of Storms, due out June 21st on Blues Funeral Recordings. Check out "Hidden Bridges" below.

Horseburner's new album, Voice Of Storms, is an allegorical commentary on the mistreatment of women across history. It’s the story of a girl being sold into child marriage who is imbued with the spirit of ancient Greek hunt goddess Diana, unleashed and wreaking havoc on a society that regards females as objects or currency. Drummer Adam Nohe reflects on their new single "Hidden Bridges": “It turned into a song that everyone in the band loves, I think it’s a universal favorite. Story-wise, we’re looking at our protagonist being led through an interdimensional crossroads where she can see all universes and timelines happening simultaneously. Here she learns of how she came to exist and it sets her on her mission through the rest of the story.”

Voice Of Storms is a sludge-prog triumph, ready to immerse listeners in a fluid amalgam of blistering tempos, fearless hooks, outstanding vocal harmonies and burly crush. This is Horseburner blazing into sonic territory that few bands ever reach, with a mind-boggling skill for displaying epic songcraft, technicity and lyrical brilliance in equal measure — a must-have for fans of Baroness, Howling Giant and Mastodon.

Voice Of Storms will be released on June 21st in vinyl, CD and digital formats, with pre-orders available now through Blues Funeral Recordings. The band recently announced a series of US shows in support of the release, including four dates with Nashville psych-metal giants Howling Giant:

May

17 - Cleveland, OH - 5 O’ Clock Lounge

June

20 - Columbus, OH - Spacebar *

21 - Parkersburg, WV - Tracey’s Pub *

22 - Johnson City, TN - Capone’s *

23 - Raleigh, NC - The Pour House *

28 - Buffalo, NY - Area 54/Amy’s Place

29 - Youngstown, OH - Westside Bowl

* release weekend with Howling Giant

Tracklisting:

"Summer’s Bride"

"The Gift"

"Heaven’s Eye"

"The Fawn"

"Hidden Bridges"

"Palisades"

"Diana"

"Silver Arrows"

"Widow (The Hunt & The Prize)"

For further details, visit Horseburner on Facebook.