Introduction

No punter wants to lose a soccer bet; however, the winning rate is not so encouraging. A sportsbook operator thrives on the losses made by the punters. So, the punters need to work harder and find the loopholes in the bookies’ odds study to create a winning opportunity.

There are certain betting strategies like matched betting, arbitrage betting, sure win bets, etc. which help the punters have sure shot wins in bets. These bets can be identified with research and study of previous games and betting records. The betting space is made livelier with in-play betting opportunities. Since the punters and bookies have limited time in hand for these bets, they have equal opportunity to win the bet.

So, by managing the bankroll, identifying sure bets or value bets and practicing a lot of discipline, one can win a bet every day without losing. Further, the tips from the expert tipsters can also help.

How can I win a bet every day without losing?

Football is the most watched sport throughout the world. It is played at various levels and so there is always a match available for betting. The punters can select the odds available every day at online sportsbooks and take chances to win the bet. However, taking a chance works better when it is supported by research.

It is not safe to say that one can win a bet every day without losing because the losses are the reality of the sports betting space. However, instances of losing can definitely be reduced by taking help of expert tips and conducting thorough research.

Identification of a value bet is one of the reliable ways that can help punters win money from betting. The value bets are those whose odds are bigger than what is to be assigned. Usually, the bookies factor in the commission in the odds, inflating them in the process. Thus, such bets can be a regular source of income.

Apart from the knowledge about odds and sports, one has to master the betting strategies. There are betting strategies like the Martingale betting system that outline the way one should bet to score a profit-yielding betting session. So, learning how to assign money to bets can also help cap the losses.

How do you win a bet regularly?

Regular winners of bets are rare, but not completely absent. To become a bettor who wins regularly, one can tighten his research game. By conducting research, the bettors can predict the outcome a bit confidently. The analysis of previous meetings of the teams, current form and that of the winning pattern of bets can help pick a winning opportunity regularly.

There are certain algorithms available in the market that paint an unbiased picture of the upcoming match or the one in progress. These algorithms can be used to find the probable outcome of an upcoming bet. By referring to such algorithms, the frequency of wins can be increased.

Betting only on those matches about which you have complete information is another wise move to make to win regularly. The knowledge about a sport can help find value bets, and sure bets which are known for yielding profits. So, choosing those sports which you have played in the past or have watched most often can help win a bet regularly.

Most importantly, one has to watch the matches religiously to be a regular winner. The bettors need to soak up all the news and events and follow the matches at all levels to have betting opportunities in hand.

How do you bet every day?

Betting every day can be a good way of making money from wagering activities. The betting sites come with the option of live score and live streaming of matches. These features allow the players to have knowledge of the latest updates. By regularly watching the matches, the bettors become able to predict how a player or team will react to a situation or condition. Thus, the development of ability to predict helps the bettors become regular at the activity.

Registering with multiple betting sites based on reviews can also help have a resource for betting every day. By joining multiple sites, the bettors can benefit from the bonuses and free bets options available there. Since money is required to be a regular bettor, these promotional offers help the punters bet every day without touching their bankroll. So, picking up good sites and availing their bonus offers also help you bet every day.



Betting every day also becomes possible when the sports chosen are played regularly. Football is one such sport where events are happening throughout the year. One can combine football with other sports to stay filled with betting opportunities and try luck making money every day. By staying disciplined, one can bet regularly and have luck by their side.

Which bet is easier to win?

Those bets are easier to win where exact scores are not to be predicted. There are several bets of this type. In some of the bets, the punter needs to predict only the range of goals. Such a bet is called Over/Under where the prediction is made whether the number of goals will be fewer or more than a chosen figure. By studying the past records and head-to-head meets, one can predict this bet easily.

There is a certain pattern in which players react when they are put through the conditions during a match. So, by regularly watching the matches, some punters can identify those situations and predict what is going to happen next in the match. This knowledge makes bets like the next player to be shown a card, the next team to score a goal easier to win. The pattern analysis can be the base of various betting decisions which make in-play bets easier to predict for the punters.

Both teams to score is another situation where the punters are simply guessing whether the teams will score any goals in the match or not. The motivation levels, position in the ranking chart and head-to-head records help predict if the scoreboard will end up with numbers or not.



Recommended highly accurate predictions site

1. Footballtipster.net - Winning Predictions at Your Fingertips

Football tipster is the most trusted site for expert soccer predictions. This site publishes tips on the matches daily. Multiple games from across the world are predicted here. The punters can select the odds which they want to bet for or against and pay for the tip through secured payment gateways.



One can refer to the historical records where the last three months’ performance and last 5 games’ tips records are provided. It helps pick the tipster that has excellent records and can reduce the risk of loss. The country-wise record of the upcoming matches and deals in different betting services.

2. Soccertipsters.net - Your Source for Expert Predictions

At Soccer tipsters, the sure win chances become high as the tips are provided on the basis of algorithms. The punters can pick from more than 100 tips provided daily by the tipsters here. These tips are well-researched and are found to be accurate more than 85% of times. The site covers all the matches and offers advice on tough bets too.

Soccer Tipsters is available on mobile phones and tablets, allowing the punters to access tips anywhere, anytime. The site is known for providing winning predictions and also offers the reason behind the selection. Over/Under, Half-time/Full-Time Correct Score predictions, 1x2 Fixed Odds, etc. are the bets predicted correctly here.

3.Topsportspick.com - Live Scores, Stats, and Predictions

Top sports pick is a highly recommended prediction site where sure win is a usual affair. The bettors can get the support from expert tipsters who provide correct predictions more than 88% of time. Accuracy of predictions is attributed to tipsters’ deep involvement in the game and access to insider news. The site also showcases statistics and live scores to help the punters make informed decisions.

At Topsportspick, the games played in all the continents are covered. The tipsters may deal in one or few of the betting markets such as Fixed odds, Over/Under, etc. The emphasis on quality tips makes this site preferrable.

4. Equaliserfootball.com - Predictions for the Discerning Bettor

Equaliser Football helps in increasing profits from betting by offering easy access to verified tipsters. The tipsters here are picked after checking their performance with real money. Several betting markets, whether easy or tough to crack, are predicted here. The punters can learn how to select a bet, assign money to the bets and other details beneficial for making correct betting decisions.

This tipster site can be reached for today’s matches’ tips as the records are updated regularly and the experts are working round the clock. High hit rate of more than 90% of Premium Tipsters makes this prediction site a reliable resource for winning bets regularly.

5. Protipster.net - Elevate Your Football Betting with ProTipster

Protipster serves the needs of the punters right by offering them updated tips on all big and small leagues and tournaments. This site enhances the chance of winning by educating the punters on various aspects of soccer betting. By learning about the role of luck and randomness and use of research in betting, the punters can elevate their football betting records.

With a wide coverage of all popular matches throughout the world, the site offers profitable opportunities to bet every day to the punters. Tips on exact score, Correct Score tomorrow, Weekend fixture predictions, etc. help the punters take calculated risks while trying different winning money from different bets.

FAQs: Guide to sure win predictions.

1. How do I win a bet every time?

Winning bets every time is not possible, but you can certainly maximize your chances. It can be done by accessing sure win tips from the reputed tipster sites. You can maintain the betting records and find out the situations which helped you most frequently. So, whenever similar conditions arrive, you can place a bet and scoop profits.



2. What is the easiest bet to win?

Both teams to score, 1x2 double chance, Over/Under are some of the bets that are considered the easiest to win. These bets don’t demand predicting exact scores; only picking a possibility is required. The punters can also pick bets like next team to goal, or next player to goal that are some of the in-play bets.

3. How do you bet without losing?

To bet without losing, one needs to stay abreast with the news and developments. The punters should practice betting regularly and follow as many matches as possible. It helps them create a collection of betting opportunities. By referring to betting records too, they can identify lucrative opportunities and pick bets where the results were favorable to them.

4. What is the easiest sports bet to win?

Any bet that does not demand predicting exact numbers is considered one of the easiest sports bets to win. Both teams to score, Draw no bet, 1X2 Fixed odds, Next player or team to score a goal and double chance bet are some of the easiest sports bet to win.

Conclusion

Winning a bet every day is every punter’s dream. It can be made a reality with the correct approach and not depending too much on shortcuts. The bettors must spend time studying the past records and indulge in statistical analysis. It helps them find stronger teams, best performing players and conditions favorable to any team. The biggest temptation is to stand by the favorite player or team irrespective of their performance level. This has to be avoided and all betting decisions should be based on statistics; the tips from prediction experts also help a lot. So, to get an expert opinion, one can join reputed tipster sites along with conducting research.