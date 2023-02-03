How STEVE STEVENS' Face-Melting Guitar Turned A BILLY IDOL Ballad Into A Rocker; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reports (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Up next, the story of one of the most mysterious, otherworldly songs of the 80s. It’s a song that absolutely hypnotizes you as a listener... 'Eyes Without A Face' by Billy Idol, written by Billy Idol and guitar hero Steve Stevens for the 1984 classic album, Rebel Yell. With an exotic chorus that’s sung in French, the song started out as a ballad, but then Steve Stevens - who’d written the music - walked into the studio and let out a face melting, blazing guitar solo that was so potent when he walked into the control room everyone in there was jumping up and down cheering, including the singer. The story of this 80s classic is told by this legendary guitarist and co-creator, next on Professor Of Rock."