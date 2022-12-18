How SYLVESTER STALLONE Reached Out To SURVIVOR To Write #1 Hit "Eye Of The Tiger"; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message...

"In the early '80s, Survivor co-founder Jim Peterik came home for lunch and checked his answering machine. He couldn’t believe his ears; Sylvester Stallone asked him to call him right back. He thought it was someone trying to prank him, but when he called back it was really him. Sly Stallone wanted unknown band Survivor to write the anthem to a sequel to one of the greatest franchises ever, Rocky III. Apparently, Queen had turned down the use of their #1 hit 'Another One Bites The Dust'. In a fun interview, Jim tells us how he and Frankie Sullivan wrote the 'Eye Of The Tiger for the opening montage and went to #1 for six weeks because Stallone was willing to give his rookie band the chance even though they’d never had a hit. How they created the perfect '80s classic rock anthem that still rules."