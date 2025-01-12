How The PINK FLOYD Epic "Echoes" Jumpstarted The Creation Of The Dark Side Of The Moon Album; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the video below, along with the following introduction:

"Today we’ve got a super-sized episode coming your way… featuring Pink Floyd's 'Echoes', a song so epic that it began as 24 separate songs; songs that the band didn’t know what to do with. In fact, they called them 'Nothing, Parts 1-24'. Well, when Pink Floyd did figure it out, what they had on their hand was a song so monumental that it changed the course of their entire career and rock music, jumpstarting The Dark Side Of The Moon, one of the best-selling and most iconic albums of all time. But the intrigue doesn’t end there. 'Echoes' may also have an unexpected connection to oceanographer Jacques Cousteau, a two-thousand-year-old volcanic blast, and an anti-Woodstock concert played to an empty stadium. We’ve got an incredible story from one of my all-time favorite bands, coming up… Next on the Professor of Rock."