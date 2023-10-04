How To Keep Your Money Safe When Playing At An Online Casino?

Playing at an online casino is not just a fun pastime, but can also be a rather lucrative one. Let’s give it some perspective. It is not uncommon to see slot machines paying up to 10,000x or even 20,000x the stake. Progressive jackpot games reach millions. Live game shows have the maximum win capped at $200,000 give or take. The payouts are out there, but the higher the amount you win, the bigger the concern on how to keep the money safe.

Anna Rosak (read more about her) is a gaming expert from Poland, and editor-in-chief of one of the biggest online gaming publications in Europe. As might be expected, she is well aware of the fact that money safety is the no.1 priority for any player. Or at least it should be.

“You know what they say: better safe than sorry. Even so, many players still compromise their safety, and simply lack the knowledge of how to protect themselves. I don’t blame them, as online safety is a major concern in all industries, but they are obliged to put an effort into it”, she says.

Small Deposit and the Right Payment Method

The first step in the process is choosing the right payment method. Rosak suggests doing so even before you choose a casino.

“Once you start exploring casinos, you’ll find them to be flashy and hypnotizing, so it is easy to lose track. This way, you’ll be able to stay more focused. Many players today decide to use prepaid cards like Paysafecard, as this mix of voucher and e-wallet is a rather popular one”, she explains.

“What is also crucial for many players is to start small, and what I mean by this is - to deposit small amounts of money to test out the casino”, Anna says and continues, “Minimum deposit casinos, or how we call it in Polish, kasyno online niski depozyt, is the most popular type of casinos among Polish audience”. Players prefer to deposit small amounts before going all in.

The casino specialist believes payment methods should be safe, and reliable, have reasonable fees, and support instant payments for ultimate gaming pleasure.

Choosing the Right Casino

The next step is equally important and boils down to choosing the casino operator that will be right for you. Rosak notes there is no such thing as universal choice in this case, as most players have their individual ideas of what online casinos should be.

“A licensed and regulated gaming site is always a good option. Then, you must make sure the gaming repertoire is not only big but also filled with games by popular suppliers such as NetEnt and Microgaming. Test the support, look at the payment page, see if you can access it on mobile. You know, the usual drill”, jokes Anna.

Reading T&C

If a certain casino looks good to you, it is the right time to dig deeper and find out more details about it. This can be done by reading terms and conditions, a document many players find intimidating.

“Reading legal texts is not an easy feat”, adds Rosak and warns, “But it is necessary. You see, it is T&C that applies in case of a dispute, not what is written on the website. So, if the casino says the minimum deposit is $10 on the site, but $20 in T&C, it will be $20. “

Rosak is honest and says that many casinos misuse the T&C in order to manipulate your payments. “Make yourself a cup of coffee and read them thoroughly. If you know all the fine print, you know what you are getting yourself into”, she concludes.

Think Twice About the Bonuses

A casino bonus sure sounds sweet, yet for many players, it leaves a bitter taste in their mouths. Anna blames the misconception of what casino bonuses are: “People think they are free money, up for grabs, but they are elaborate marketing promotions with plenty of rules that come along.”

The export continues further and says how bonus offers can be used to keep your money in the casino. With high rollover requirements attached, they prevent the player from cashing out.

“A rollover is a reasonable demand, but only as long as it is manageable. I think most industry experts will agree that everything below x40 can be considered acceptable. The lower the rollover, the better for you”, she addresses the common practices.

Staying Humble

In the end, Rosak advises not to get carried away by your success. On more than one occasion, she witnessed players bragging about their winnings, which made them an easy target.

“You have to play at a fair and responsible casino, but also keep the money safe from yourself. If you achieve a big win, don’t talk about it, and don’t share it on Reddit or on your social media. The more you talk about it, the higher the chances someone will take note and leave you without it”, she warns. You always have to try being responsible and safe at online casinos.

Ultimately, the casino gaming specialist reminds players to simply act by following the very basic aspects of internet safety: keep your password safe, and don’t share it.