How To Meet Fellow Metalheads Online

Not everyone loves metal and that’s okay, but it does make finding like-minded people a little more difficult. Watching the latest Metallica, The Cult, or Rush sessions and concerts with a friend or partner is a great way to bond and enjoy your favorite music, but where do you find someone to enjoy the amazing tunes of these bands with? Luckily, there are many ways to find metal-lover online. In this article, we will delve into the best ways to find fellow metalheads online.

Find a partner with Lucky Crush

A prominent reason why most people cannot find a partner that loves metal just as much as they do is because their standards are too high. They want to find a partner that likes metal but also want someone that adheres to their other demands. Finding someone that is kind, funny, well-educated, has a good job, is good-looking, and also enjoys listening to metal is practically impossible. Their high standards are often the reason why they don’t go on dates or why they can’t find a like-minded person to share their life with. Luckily, there is a solution.

Now, it’s possible to randomly be matched up with a potential partner by using a program called Lucky Crush. This online matchmaking program matches you up with people from all over the world randomly. You’ll be able to video call with a person from the opposite gender. If you don’t feel a connection with that person, simply click “next” and within a few seconds you’ll be chatting with someone else. Click here to learn more about Lucky Crush and to start video chatting.

Lucky Crush does not require you to sign up or give any personal information. This makes the process anonymous and safe. Don’t fret if you are matched up with someone who doesn’t speak your language. The website offers an integrated translator that will translate everything you say automatically into the other person’s native language. In this way, you’ll be able to make a connection with anyone in the world, essentially enlarging your potential partner target group. You’ll be watching your favorite metal bands’ music sessions with your new partner within no time.

Find a new friend with Bumble BFF

The famous dating app Bumble now has a new and interesting feature for finding a friend to watch metal with, namely Bumble BFF. With Bumble BFF it’s possible to find someone in your area who is looking specifically for a platonic relationship. Singing up works just like signing up for a dating app. Simply download the app and it will ask you if you are looking for a date, friend (BFF), or business relationship.

Clicking “BFF” will lead you to find a friend in your area. On Bumble BFF, it’s possible to indicate what kind of friend you are looking for. You can enter your preferred search area, so if you don’t mind traveling a little, make your search area as big as possible to increase your chances of finding someone that likes metal too. Don’t forget to indicate on your profile that you are specifically looking for someone who loves metal just as much as you do.

Bumble BFF works in a similar way as Bumble and Tinder. You’ll see the ages and profile pictures of people who are also looking for a friend in your area, and scrolling down will give you more information about that person. Swiping to the right means you like someone and swiping to the left is equal to a dislike. When you both swipe right, you’ll be able to start a conversation.