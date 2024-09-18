How to Release Your First Song as a Student

You've put your heart and soul into your first song, and now it's time to release it to the world. But when you're still a student – with school, friends, maybe even a job – there's so much to consider. When you’re swamped with other commitments, releasing a song can be an overwhelming process, but with a few easy steps and some dedication, you'll be debuting your music in no time. Here's what you need to know to release your first song as a student.

Perfect Your Song

First things first, your song should be as good as it can possibly be. Work on your lyrics, melody, and production. If you can make your song sound as good as it can sound given your resources, that's all you can ask for. As far as resources go, even if you're working from home with the worst equipment imaginable, learn how to use free or affordable software (GarageBand, Audacity, etc) to get the job done. Don't rush this – your first release is a milestone! Spend some time with it and get it to the standard you are happy with.

Find the Right Distribution Platform

And once you’ve developed a song, you’ll need a way to distribute it. Fortunately, you can release your music worldwide using the following services:

● DistroKid

● TuneCore

● CD Baby

● Amuse

● SoundCloud

Create Eye-Catching Cover Art

You can’t judge a book by its cover. Or can you? When it comes to music, your song’s cover art is the first thing people will see, so make sure it’s eye-catching. If you’re not a professional graphic designer, no need to panic. You can still create professional-looking cover art for your song using one of the many free design tools available, such as Canva or Adobe Spark. Even if you’ve never designed anything in your life, that’s OK. These tools are made to be user-friendly, so even beginners can create beautiful designs in a matter of minutes. Keep it minimal but memorable, and let it reflect the tone of your tune.

Build Hype on Social Media

Before releasing your song, you must create a buzz. Social media is your best option. As a student, you already have a built-in network in the form of followers, friends, and classmates you follow on Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. Tease your song on these platforms. Share a snippet of your track, behind-the-scene videos, or countdown to your release date. Get creative with your promotion. The more you have your audience’s eyes on you, the more likely they’ll be to check out your song once it’s out.

Engage with Your Audience

Once you start to hype up your tune with your audience, make sure to stay active and engaged with them. Respond to comments and send thank-you tweets. Staying connected with your audience will make you feel closer to your listeners and will get people to share your music with others. Try going live on Instagram or TikTok and chatting about your song’s production or doing a preview of what’s to come.

Collaborate with Other Students

Remember, your local student community is a great resource. If you know other students who play instruments, make beats or even do videography, contact them. You can collaborate with them to make a stronger release for your audience and connect with new listeners as well. Also, working with others can be a fun way to learn new things and make new connections.

Submit Your Song to Playlists and Blogs

Add your song to playlists. Contact playlist curators on Spotify or Apple Music and submit your song. There are also lots of websites and blogs that cover emerging artists – reach out to them and pitch your song for coverage. The greater the exposure, the more potential you have to grow your fanbase.

Make Your First Release Count

You don’t need to panic about what it means to release your first song as a student. You can share your music with the world in a way that is stress-free and joyful if you plan ahead and play your cards right. Take your time, follow these steps, and most importantly, have fun with it! Your first release is just the first in a string of many great releases to come.