HUMANITY'S LAST BREATH - New Album Ashen Due In August, New Video "Labyrinthian" Available Now

Swedish metal band Humanity's Last Breath has announced that their forthcoming album, Ashen, will be released on August 4 via Unique Leader Records. Pre-save Ashen here.

In celebration of the announcement, the band has unleashed their new track "Labyrinthian" and the accompanying music video, which was made by Riivata Visuals and co-directed by HLB guitarist Tuomas Kurikka.

Ashen artwork and tracklisting:

"Blood Spilled"

"Linger"

"Lifeless, Deathless"

"Withering"

"Instill"

"Labyrinthian"

"Catastrophize"

"Death Spiral"

"Shell"

"Passage"

"Burden"

"Bearer"

For over a decade, Humanity's Last Breath has been delivering their foreboding message through their music as if warning of a looming apocalypse. With an endless urge to make music from a place that needs expression, they constantly push the boundaries of what's possible in modern metal. With the release of their fourth album, Ashen, an invitation is extended to experience their sound.

Let the world sing in despair.

European fans will have their chance to see Humanity's Last Breath on the road this summer. Confirmed dates are as listed:

August

13 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Prime Fest

14 - Hamburg, Germany - Indra

15 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Q-Factory

16 - Erfurt, Germany - VEB Kultur

18 - Carhaix, France - Motocultor Festival

19 - Lüdenscheid, Germany - Bautz Festival

20 - Frankfurt, Germany - Das Bett

21 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff

22 - Milan, Italy - Slaughter Club

23 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

24 - Prague, Czech Republic - Modra Vopice

25 - Dresden, Germany - Puschkin

26 - Szczecinek, Poland - Materia Fest

28 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena

29 - Tallinn, Estonia - Sveta

30 - Helsinki, Finland - On The Rocks

31 - Tampere, Finland - Olympia

September

2 - Stockholm, Sweden - Sateliten