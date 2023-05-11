HUMANITY'S LAST BREATH - New Album Ashen Due In August, New Video "Labyrinthian" Available Now
May 11, 2023, 38 minutes ago
Swedish metal band Humanity's Last Breath has announced that their forthcoming album, Ashen, will be released on August 4 via Unique Leader Records. Pre-save Ashen here.
In celebration of the announcement, the band has unleashed their new track "Labyrinthian" and the accompanying music video, which was made by Riivata Visuals and co-directed by HLB guitarist Tuomas Kurikka.
Ashen artwork and tracklisting:
"Blood Spilled"
"Linger"
"Lifeless, Deathless"
"Withering"
"Instill"
"Labyrinthian"
"Catastrophize"
"Death Spiral"
"Shell"
"Passage"
"Burden"
"Bearer"
For over a decade, Humanity's Last Breath has been delivering their foreboding message through their music as if warning of a looming apocalypse. With an endless urge to make music from a place that needs expression, they constantly push the boundaries of what's possible in modern metal. With the release of their fourth album, Ashen, an invitation is extended to experience their sound.
Let the world sing in despair.
European fans will have their chance to see Humanity's Last Breath on the road this summer. Confirmed dates are as listed:
August
13 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Prime Fest
14 - Hamburg, Germany - Indra
15 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Q-Factory
16 - Erfurt, Germany - VEB Kultur
18 - Carhaix, France - Motocultor Festival
19 - Lüdenscheid, Germany - Bautz Festival
20 - Frankfurt, Germany - Das Bett
21 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff
22 - Milan, Italy - Slaughter Club
23 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
24 - Prague, Czech Republic - Modra Vopice
25 - Dresden, Germany - Puschkin
26 - Szczecinek, Poland - Materia Fest
28 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena
29 - Tallinn, Estonia - Sveta
30 - Helsinki, Finland - On The Rocks
31 - Tampere, Finland - Olympia
September
2 - Stockholm, Sweden - Sateliten