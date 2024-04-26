HUMANITY’S LAST BREATH Sign With Century Media Records

Century Media Records is proud to announce the signing of Sweden’s masters of aural dissonance and unapologetic heaviness, Humanity's Last Breath. Encompassing elements of djent, doom, deathcore and an apocalyptic sense of atonal atmosphere and calculated chaos, Humanity's Last Breath has ushered in the sound of extreme metal at its most startlingly modern. HLB’s ominous sonic landscapes have taken on their own self-coined definition - THALL.

The brainchild of guitarist and producer Buster Odelholm with vocalist Filip Danielsson, Humanity's Last Breath have set the standard for a new level of heaviness over the course of their steady stream of albums: the last two, 2023’s Ashen and 2021’s Valde (both released on the Unique Leader label) are considered genuine breakthroughs and have expanded the lexicon of extreme sounds for metal.

Humanity's Last Breath formed over a decade ago as a creative outlet for Odelholm (who also plays with Swedish progressive metal legends, Vildhjarta and drums with metalcore standard-setters, Thrown). Solidifying a live lineup in 2016, which now also includes guitarist Calle Thomer and drummer Klas Blomgren, HLB began a string scattered touring and appearances at European festivals including Brutal Assault, Euroblast and the UK’s Tech-Fest. Starting on April 30 Phoenix, Arizona, Humanity's Last Breath will make its first-ever stop on US soil on the 2024 Chaos and Carnage Tour with a lineup that includes Cattle Decapitation, Carnifex and Century Media labelmates, Vitriol.

Humanity's Last Breath is presently at work on their Century Media debut, due for release in 2025.

Says Humanity's Last Breath: “Humanity's Last Breath is thrilled to announce our signing with Century Media Records. We are excited to join forces with this legendary label! Stay tuned for what's coming next!”

Adds Mike Gitter, Century Media VP of A&R: “We’re very excited to be working with Humanity's Last Breath. We’ve already been working with Buster in Vildjharta and have long been fans of his work, which is breathtaking in its grasp. HLB encompasses musical extremity and innovation in a way that is utterly unique. It’s a sound-design of hellish proportions.”

(Photo - Jesper Blom)