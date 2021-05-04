Hungarian Death Metallers DAMNATION To Release Debut EP This Month; New Song "The Colossal Dread" Streaming

Hungarian death metal squad Damnation will release their debut EP , Majesty In Degradation, via Pest Records (Loud Rage Music) on May 28th. The track "The Colossal Dread" is streaming below. The album is now available for pre-order here.

Tracklist:

"Ziggurat Of The Necrocommand"

"The Colossal Dread"

"The Nightmare Realm"

"Deathmarch"

"Dreaming Entropy"

Established in Makó, Hungary by ex-Thy Catafalque guitarist János Juhász in 2020, Damnation soon evolved into a full line-up formation featuring experienced musicians from the Hungarian underground.

János Juhász – guitarist / songwriter (ex-Thy Catafalque, Gort)

Árpád Szenti – drums (Ahriman, Athame, Evil’s Tears, Mörbid Carnage, Sentio Ergo Sum)

Péter Gáspár – bass (Gort)

Ádám Forczek – vocals (Needless)

Tamás Bárány – lead guitars (Needless)