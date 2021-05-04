Hungarian Death Metallers DAMNATION To Release Debut EP This Month; New Song "The Colossal Dread" Streaming
May 4, 2021, 50 minutes ago
Hungarian death metal squad Damnation will release their debut EP , Majesty In Degradation, via Pest Records (Loud Rage Music) on May 28th. The track "The Colossal Dread" is streaming below. The album is now available for pre-order here.
Tracklist:
"Ziggurat Of The Necrocommand"
"The Colossal Dread"
"The Nightmare Realm"
"Deathmarch"
"Dreaming Entropy"
Established in Makó, Hungary by ex-Thy Catafalque guitarist János Juhász in 2020, Damnation soon evolved into a full line-up formation featuring experienced musicians from the Hungarian underground.
János Juhász – guitarist / songwriter (ex-Thy Catafalque, Gort)
Árpád Szenti – drums (Ahriman, Athame, Evil’s Tears, Mörbid Carnage, Sentio Ergo Sum)
Péter Gáspár – bass (Gort)
Ádám Forczek – vocals (Needless)
Tamás Bárány – lead guitars (Needless)