HYPOCRISY Announce Exclusive North American Tour Merch Giveaway

Legendary Swedish death veterans, Hypocrisy, have issued the following news in regards to their upcoming North American tour:

"Get to the show - get your chance to win exclusive T-shirts! This merch is waiting for you to abduct it. US and Canada, this is for you. As our Worship North American Tour is starting soon, we want to give away some sick T-shirts with exclusive designs. No way to buy it - winning is the only option. 5 luckies in each city will get their prizes right at the show. Please follow the link to enter, where you can also find all the rules and details. Spoiler: it’s easy."🤘

The 28-date trek will kick off at Warsaw in Brooklyn on April 29 and will make stops in Toronto, Los Angeles, and Austin before concluding in Baltimore at the Maryland Deathfest on May 29. Joining the band on tour are Carach Angren, The Agonist, and Hideous Divinity.

Peter Tägtgren comments, “We’re happy to come back on tour in North America with the new album. New songs and old songs never played live before will be added to the setlist. And we’re happy to share the stage with Carach Angren, The Agonist, and Hideous Divinity”.

General admission tickets for the tour are available here.

Tour dates:

April

29 - Warsaw - Brooklyn, NY

30 - Middle East Downstairs - Boston, MA

May

1 - L’Astral - Montreal, QC

2 - Lees Palace - Toronto, ON

4 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

5 - The Cabooze - Minneapolis, MN

6 - Park Theatre - Winnipeg, MB

7 - The Exchange -Regina, SK

8 - Starlite Room - Edmonton, AB

10 - Red Room - Vancouver, BC

11 - Club Sur - Seattle, WA

12 - Bossanova Ballroom - Portland, OR

13 - Cornerstone - Berkeley, CA

14 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

15 - 1720 - Los Angeles, CA

17 - Nile Theater - Mesa, AZ

18 - Rockhouse Bar & Grill - El Paso, TX

19 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

20 - Come and Take It Live - Austin, TX

21 - Amplified Live - Dallas, TX

22 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

24 - The Abbey - Orlando, FL

25 - Respectable Street - West Palm Beach, FL

26 - Furnace 41 - Jonesboro, GA

27 - The Blind Tiger - Greensboro. NC

28 - Enclave - Pittsburgh, PA

29 - Maryland Deathfest - Baltimore, MD

After parting ways with longtime drummer Reidar "Horgh" Horghagen, Hypocrisy announced their new session drummer. A message from the band follows...

"Please welcome Henrik Axelsson! This talented Swedish musician played in Implode and Soils Of Fate. Since 2014, he is the drummer for The Crown. Now Henrik is going to join Hypocrisy as a session member. Looking forward to performing together." 🤘

