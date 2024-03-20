HYPOXIA Feat. Current / Former MONSTROSITY, VILE Members Release “Pathway To Charon” Video Directed By IMMOLATION’s BOB VIGNA

“Pathway To Charon” is the new video by New York City-based death metal quintet Hypoxia, taken from the band’s new album Defiance, which saw release in February on Selfmadegod Records.

2024 sees Hypoxia returning with several lineup changes since the prior record, now prepared to deploy their most merciless material to date with Defiance. The apocalyptic riffage and divebombing solos by guitarists Carlos Acboleda (Non Eternal, ex-Secrecy, ex-Aether) and new guitarist Ryan Moll (Rumpelstiltskin Grinder, Azure Emote, Total Fucking Destruction) are constructed atop the earthmoving rhythm section of Carolina Perez (Castrator, ex-Aether) and new bassist Mike Poggione (Omnipotence, ex-Monstrosity, ex-Capharnaum), the relentless roars of Mike Hrubovcak (Azure Emote, Imperial Crystalline Entombment, ex-Monstrosity, ex-Vile) ripping their way through the savagery.

Recorded by Hypoxia, Defiance was mixed and mastered by Noah Buchanan at Mercinary Studios (Midnight, Embalmer, Nunslaughter) and completed with cover art by Daemorph (The Black Dahlia Murder, Pyrexia, Avulsed).

The new video for “Pathway To Charon” was conceptualized by vocalist Mike Hrubovcak and filmed/directed by Bob Vigna of death metal legends Immolation.

Founding drummer Carolina Perez states, “It was so much fun to do the video and get together with the crew, we want to thank Jeff Blanchard from Lucky 13 for the accommodations as well as Jeremy Farfan for helping with lights and sound. Bob Vigna was able to capture Mike’s vision and concept; He delivered a powerful video with the aggression and darkness we were looking for.”

Vocalist Mike Hrubovcak reveals, "Crossing over the River Styx on your way to hell would make for a killer video we thought, plus it's one of the better stand out tracks on the album, so choosing ‘Pathway To Charon’ was an easy decision. I also had a lot of fun dressing up as the Charon character and stumbling around blind in the dark surrounded by smoke and fog. It was a fun shoot for sure, and great to work with Bob from Immolation; he knew exactly what to do to bring everything together."

Immolation’s Bob Vigna delcares, “It was a pleasure to work with Hypoxia on this project, helping them bring their vision of Charon to life! ‘Pathway To Charon’ is a great tune with a powerful production, so with the clip I wanted to do my best to capture the energy of the band’s performance as well as creating a murky, cold and haunting atmosphere that fit the theme of the song. I appreciate Hypoxia for giving me the opportunity and hope everyone enjoys it!”

Order Defiance on Indiemerch.com.

Tracklisting:

“Overture”

“Bleed For Blasphemy”

“Pathway To Charon”

“Correlated Embolism”

“Agonized Asphyxia”

“Drowning In Darkness”

“Too Far Gone”

“Black Omens”

“Serpents Of Gaia”

“Scorched And Skinned”

“Finale”

“Bleed For Blasphemy”:

Hypoxia:

Carlos “Dirty” Arboleda – guitars

Carolina Perez – drums

Mike Hrubovcak – vocals

Ryan Moll – guitars

Mike Poggione – bass