HYRO THE HERO Featuring CHAD GRAY Of HELLYEAH Debuts "Fight" Video

December 12, 2020, an hour ago

news hyro the hero chad gray hellyeah heavy metal

HYRO THE HERO Featuring CHAD GRAY Of HELLYEAH Debuts "Fight" Video

"So proud to announce my next single called 'Fight' featuring the legendary Chad Gray of
Hellyeah," says American rapper Hyro The Hero. "This is guaranteed to punch you in the face and wake your ass up. No quitters on this side. Through every trial, tribulation and sacrifice. We gon fight."

"Fight" isn't the first time Hyro The Hero has melded rap with rock. Earlier this year, Hyro released a video for "We Believe" featuring David Draiman from Disturbed.

And in 2018, Hyro released a video for "Never Back Down" featuring Myles Kennedy from Alter Bridge. Both clips can be seen below.

 



Featured Audio

ACCEPT - "Too Mean To Die" (Nuclear Blast)

ACCEPT - "Too Mean To Die" (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

I AM YOUR GOD – “Believe Again”

I AM YOUR GOD – “Believe Again”

Latest Reviews