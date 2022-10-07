IAN HILL On Upcoming JUDAS PRIEST Album - "As Far As Sound, We’ve Taken It Forward Again... Hopefully It’s Another Step In The Right Direction"

In a new interview with Vinyl Writer Music's Andrew Daly, bassist Ian Hill discusses Judas Priest's upcoming 50 Metal Years Tour, the significance of the band’s Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction, the group’s early years, the legacy of Screaming For Vengeance, and what lies ahead in 2023 and beyond.

Asked if Judas Priest are working on new music, Hill responds, "Yes, we are. There is an album in the pipeline, and it’s not far from being finished. Whether it’ll be out sometime next year or the year after, we don’t know yet. But there will probably be a little bit more touring next year in 2023, so we’ll wait for the dust to settle and let everybody catch their breath. And then we’ll probably start again in 2024; it might be sooner than that, but we’ll see what happens. As far as sound, we’ve taken it forward again; it’s gonna be a bit more intricate and maybe more complicated than Firepower. But like I said earlier, that’s what we’ve always tried to do, and hopefully, it’s another step in the right direction."

Next month, Judas Priest will be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in the "Musical Excellence" category. The 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony takes place on Saturday, November 5, at 8 PM, PST at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The Ceremony will air at a later date on HBO and stream on HBO Max alongside a radio simulcast on SiriusXM’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Radio channel 310 and Volume channel 106.

The Ceremony honors this year’s Inductees: Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, and Carly Simon, along with Judas Priest and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis for Musical Excellence, and Harry Belafonte and Elizabeth Cotten for Early Influence, as well as Allen Grubman, Jimmy Iovine, and Sylvia Robinson for the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

Speaking with 107.7 RKR radio's Rocker Morning Show host Mark Frankhouse, Judas Priest drummer, Scott Travis, discusses the upcoming induction.

"Naturally, it's a super honor," says Travis. "I always felt that Priest would get in eventually, only because you can't have something called the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame and not have Judas Priest in it. So there were a couple of events prior to this year where we were nominated, I think that's the right word, I'm not sure... but we were in the running. And we didn't quite get in, but I was always confident. Priest will get in eventually, and same thing with some of the bands that aren't in yet, they will get in. But yeah, it's a super honour. There's not much else you can say about it, really. It's pretty cool."

Asked if the band will be performing at the ceremony, Travis reveals: "Yeah, we are. They give you a limited amount of time 'cause there's obviously lots of artists that are gonna be performing. So they gave us a set amount of time to perform. And we decided we're gonna try and work in,l ike a medley and do some of the Priest classics and put 'em all into a medley, which we've never done before. So it should be interesting."

