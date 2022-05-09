ICE AGE Signs With Sensory Records; First Album In 21 Years Due This Fall

Sensory Records announces the signing of revered New York progressive rock/metal band, Ice Age, for the release of their first album in twenty-one years.

Originally formed on Long Island, New York, the ushering in of the Ice Age began in 1992 when college friends Josh Pincus (lead vocals, keyboards) and Jimmy Pappas (guitar) clicked over a mutual passion for classic and progressive rock with a penchant for heavier music undercurrents. With the addition of drummer/percussionist Hal Aponte and bassist Arron DiCesare, the band moved quickly from what initially was an all-instrumental outing under the moniker Monolith to the incorporation of vocals, as Pincus proved to be the only singer suited to convey the band’s adventurous songs.

By the time go-to prog label Magna Carta/Sony snatched up the band, Ice Age had fully developed their sound which led to 1999’s The Great Divide. This full-length debut remains acclaimed and sought-after by progressive rock and prog metal fans alike.

As the band further honed themselves as a live act, including select festival appearances, they dove with equal fervor into the creation of their sophomore record; 2001’s Liberation. No slumping to be found with this collective, they took the Ice Age sound even further with melodic heights and metallic heaviness. The album also featured a guest appearance by accomplished and now-late bassist David Z (Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Adrenaline Mob).

DiCesare moved on to other projects and bassist Doug Odell entered the fold just in time for the lineup to promote Liberation. More live work including European touring and festivals followed before the quartet took a break.

Fast forward to the late 2010s, where Pappas, Pincus, Aponte, and Odell continued to stay in close contact and found themselves compelled to get back to basics; writing new music with no other agenda than to please themselves. As it became quickly evident that the magic remained, with allure to spare, the band convened for intensive writing and recording sessions over the course of several years.

Now, progressive music label Sensory Records is responsible for the triumphant return and a new era for Ice Age. The songwriting, performances, and production of their impending third full-length album currently under construction boasts a unit firing on all cylinders that cannot be ignored. Label head Ken Golden is excited to be working with a band he’s admired since he saw them at Powemad Music Festival in 1997, and got Ice Age added to the roster for the North East Art Rock Festival (NEARFest) in 1999.

Ken Golden states, “I was aware of Ice Age via their Magna Carta releases but what really made me a fan was their live performances. Their fusion of progressive rock and metal is a perfect fit for our Sensory label. When the band approached me about releasing their third album, I didn’t pause a second – I was all in!”

Josh Pincus adds, “The members of Ice Age are proud of the history we have with Ken Golden. We’ve long admired his passion for progressive music, and when it was time to choose a music label for our return, The Laser’s Edge/Sensory Records was a no-brainer for us.”

Watch for details on the new Ice Age album to be issued in the coming months as it’s finalized for release this fall through Sensory.

(Photo - Roy Somech)