IGNITOR Release SAXON Cover “Machine Gun” Feat. METAL CHURCH’s MARC LOPES, ROSS THE BOSS

Texas metal titans Ignitor have unleashed a video for "Machine Gun," originally recorded by New Wave of British Heavy Metal legends, Saxon. The cover song is taken from Ignitor's new album, Horns And Hammers.

The track and video features cameos from vocalist Marc Lopes of Metal Church, Let Us Prey and Ross the Boss, as well as Ross the Boss Friedman himself of Manowar and The Dictators.

Ignitor vocalist Jason McMaster explains. "I was in Germany playing a festival with Watchtower, where we were direct support for Metal Church. I met up with Marc and we became fast friends. It was an obvious idea to me to ask him to guest on a track on the new Ignitor record. This great Saxon cover of 'Machine Gun' was perfect. He kicks so much ass on it, I am super proud of it."

Ignitor guitarist, Robert Williams, weighs in on the idea to get Ross the Boss, with whom Marc also works. "Jason called Marc and so it only seemed fitting that I reach out to my friend Ross to throw a ripping guitar solo into the mix. Ross was immediately into the idea and just killed it. They both shine on this rendition of "Machine Gun." We have a ton of respect for both of these guys."

The video concept was created by Marc Lopes himself. Marc has his own digital creative design company called Sonatheria. It was convenient and hands on for Marc, as he created content for the "Machine Gun" video in his own studio. Basic B-roll footage was shot in Texas, and then sent to Marc by the band to incorporate into the editing.

Jason on the video...." When we finally saw the final edit, we were blown away. Excellent work by Marc at containing the energy for this video. I am stoked to share a song with him and that involvement even goes beyond contribution of his voice. He is one of my favorite singers in metal, and then, his digital video production work truly added to the power of the track.”

“Machine Gun” is available on the U.S. version of the album and the track featuers guest vocalist Marc Lopes (Metal Church, Ross the Boss, Let Us Prey) and guest guitarist Ross“The Boss” Friedman (Manowar, The Dictators, Ross the Boss). The European version of Horns And Hammers features a live performance of Ignitor's 2020 track, “Hell Shall Be Your Home.”

"Machine Gun" is available on all streaming outlets and available for download.

Horns And Hammers is be available on Bandcamp via Metal on Metal Records, and in the United States on Revolt Vinyl Records. Revolt Vinyl Records will make it available on CD and vinyl.

Expect nothing less than a top-notch mix of US power metal with classic heavy metal and NWOBHM influences, with distinct style and arrangements on the same level as, if not higher than on their last album. It's simply a must-hear for all fans of '80s metal, and in particular of bands such as Attacker, Dio, Riot, Saxon, Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, Accept, Jag Panzer and Raven."

"Robert (Williams, guitars) brought a ton of songs and riff ideas to the table and Billy (Dansfiell, bass) had some great ideas that blossomed into full-blown songs", the band's founder and guitarist Stuart "Batlord" Laurence said. "Once we started jamming with Pat's pummeling backbeat, we knew we had something special."

"As the arrangements started coming together, I found myself completely immersed and inspired to come up with the lyrical themes and characters to carry the songs to completion", Ignitor's vocalist Jason McMaster added. "I'm really proud of the band's individual and collective contributions, and I think we all agree that 'Horns and Hammers' is a triumph by any measure."

"The cover art was painted by Claudio Bergamin and depicts a weathered warrior in a brief moment of repose after a battle. It resembles the plight of true metal warriors like Ignitor, who strive to inject both power and passion into their craft with every performance, keeping the flames of heavy metal stoked and smoldering for the gathered masses."

Tracklisting:

“Horns And Hammers”

“Imperial Bloodlines”

“Dark Horse”

“Cyber Crush”

“Shattered Crosses”

“Taking Up With Serpents”

“Ferocious The Martyrs”

“Suicide Anthem”

“Chaos Maximus Eternal”

“Terminus”

“Hell Shall Be Your Home” (Live / bonus track)

“Imperial Bloodlines”:

“Ferocious The Martyrs”:

Teaser: