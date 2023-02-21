IMPERIAL AGE Endorsed By Arts Council England As "Exceptional Talents", Receive £21,419 Worth Of Crowdfunding To Relocate To The UK

On February 24, 2022, Imperial Age became the first metal band from Russia to resolutely and publicly protest the invasion of Ukraine. Immediately afterwards, founders and vocalists Jane Odintsova and Alexander "Aor" Osipov left the country and settled in Antalya, Turkey, from where they formed an international lineup with musicians from Italy, the UK, the Netherlands and the US.

Despite heavy financial losses and numerous difficulties, they passionately managed to keep the band alive - mainly thanks to the enormous support of their huge European and American fanbase.

Six months later, Imperial Age released their third album, New World, and subsequently played a 21 European concerts on their own in September 2022 and five UK concerts in January 2023.

While on tour in the UK, bandleaders Jane and Alexander were recognized by Arts Council England as "Exceptional Talents" under the Global Talent program - a select immigration route reserved for internationally recognized artists, scientists and athletes wishing to move to the UK.

To help fund the upcoming relocation costs, Jane and Alexander set up their own crowdfunding page and asked fans to help them cover the £5,150 NHS surcharge required to apply for UK residency. This turned out to be a huge success: within a few days, fans raised enough funds to more than quadruple the original goal to a total of £21,419 (and still counting).

Speaking to their devoted fans in an update on the official crowdfunding page, Imperial Age said: "You guys are definitely the best fans in the world! We are deeply - positively - shocked, we are simply at a loss for words, we can only be immensely grateful. We could never have imagined that this would go so well! All the money you have pledged will be used for our relocation and to cover the band's debts, which, as mentioned below, are mainly due to urgent relocations, concert postponements, refunds and visa problems. We are infinitely grateful and appreciative for all your support!!! We will not let you down. Promise."

Jane and Alexander have already applied for UK residence permits at the British Consulate in Antalya. So great things can be expected on the horizon as Imperial Age makes its move to the British Isles!

The crowdfunding page can be found here.