IN FLAMES Drop Official Live Video For “The Great Deceiver”, Launch Hot Sauce

In Flames have shared the live video for the new single, "The Great Deceiver." Watch below.

"We have been doing our own festival for a few years," the band shares. "We take great pride in giving back to our amazing fans at these events by playing deep cuts, but also finding outside the box venues wether be a castle or a retired limestone quarry. We wanted commemorate this year's event by having our good friend Patric Ullaeus document it. See you next year!"

The video is flawlessly timed, as In Flames will embark on a U.S. tour next month. All dates are below. Check out the official lyric video for "The Great Deceiver":

In Flames have also teamed with Heartbeat Hot Sauce Co. to launch their own variety of hot sauce.

"It's a real pleasure to work with Al and Heart Beat Hot Sauce Co.," the band shares. "Everything they make is world-class and we hope you guys enjoy our special edition flavor. Do enjoy with beer, BBQ, and heavy fucking metal."

"As fans of In Flames since the '90s, when the opportunity to collaborate was proposed there was no questioning it," the brand states. "So many comparisons can be drawn between metal and hot sauce, with the two parties involved here this is a match made in heaven — or hell! This was the perfect opportunity to take our signature Red Habanero sauce and crank the heat up to hit as hard as the band does. In Flames are veterans of the metal world and we couldn't be more proud to put this product together with them. Approach this one with caution!"

Get it here or here.

North American tour dates with Fit For An Autopsy, Orbit Culture, Vended are listed below. VIP packages are available at inflamesvip.wun.io.

September

6 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

7 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

8 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

9 - Alston, VA - Blue Ridge Festival**

10 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

12 - Quebec, QC - Theatre Capitole

13 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

14 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

15 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's Entertainment Center

16 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

17 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

19 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot Ballroom

20 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center

22 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

23 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life**

25 - Birmingham, AL - Furnace Fest**

27 - Sauget, IL - Pop's

28 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

29 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

30 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

October

2 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium*

4 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield Theatre*

8 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium*

9 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium*

10 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee*

12 - Dallas, TX - The Factory Deep Ellum

13 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live*

15 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live*

16 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle*

*With Meshuggah

**Festival Date