IN FLAMES Release Video For New Track “The Great Deceiver”

Last weekend, Swedens foremost metal legends In Flames tore down the stage at Slipknot's German edition of Knotfest.

The band continues to surprise their fans — today, with a new offering of their mind-blowing skills: Gothenburg's finest release the video for the brand new track "The Great Deceiver," a crushing piece of modern metal, carving In Flames' unique mark deep into the current scene's foundations.

"'The Great Deceiver' was born out of frustration — basically a reaction to false flags. But since then, it has grown to represent several meanings," the band shares. "There’s a line that says 'Bend the truth to fit your opinion,' and we feel that speaks a lot to the narrative happening online, between people, and nations, etc., today. We are more apart now than ever before yet it's easier to communicate than in any other time in history."

The band previously shared "State Of Slow Decay”:

In Flames will embark on a U.S. tour this September. VIP packages are available at inflamesvip.wun.io.

North American tour with Fit For An Autopsy, Orbit Culture, Vended:

September

6 — Boston, MA — Big Night Live

7 — New York, NY — Webster Hall

8 — Sayreville, NJ — Starland Ballroom

9 — Alston, VA — Blue Ridge Festival**

10 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore

12 — Quebec, QC — Theatre Capitole

13 — Montreal, QC — Corona Theatre

14 — Toronto, ON — Danforth Music Hall

15 — Ft. Wayne, IN — Piere's Entertainment Center

16 — Milwaukee, WI — The Rave

17 — Minneapolis, MN — Skyway Theatre

19 — Pontiac, MI — Crofoot Ballroom

20 — Green Bay, WI — Epic Event Center

22 — Chicago, IL — House of Blues

23 — Louisville, KY — Louder Than Life**

25 — Birmingham, AL — Furnace Fest**

27 — Sauget, IL — Pop's

28 — Lawrence, KS — Granada Theater

29 — Wichita, KS — The Cotillion

30 — Lincoln, NE — Bourbon Theatre

October

2 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium*

4 — San Francisco, CA — Warfield Theatre*

8 — Riverside, CA — Riverside Municipal Auditorium*

9 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Palladium*

10 — Tempe, AZ — The Marquee*

12 — Dallas, TX — The Factory Deep Ellum

13 — Houston, TX — Warehouse Live*

15 — Orlando, FL — Hard Rock Live*

16 — Atlanta, GA — The Tabernacle*

*With Meshuggah

**Festival Date