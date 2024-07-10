IN HEARTS WAKE Share “The Flood (ǝɔᴉʇsnɾ)" Video

Combustive and ravenously raw, the brand new single "The Flood (ǝɔᴉʇsnɾ)" from Australian metalcore band In Hearts Wake merges real-life devastation with vivid sonic dexterity. Releasing today via UNFD, "The Flood (ǝɔᴉʇsnɾ)" also features Parkway Drive's Winston McCall on guest vocal duties.

Another piercing cut from In Hearts Wake's forthcoming sixth studio album Incarnation, due out this Friday July 12, "The Flood (ǝɔᴉʇsnɾ)" snapshots the band's experiences during the 2022 floods that ravaged Northern NSW, with the addition of fellow Byron Bay native McCall, who adds ferocious gravitas.

Balancing pummeling arrangements with fleeting moments of austere atmospherics, "The Flood (ǝɔᴉʇsnɾ)" ultimately channels genuine fear and tragedy into a hulking and cathartic metalcore masterpiece. And, as vocalist Jake Taylor reveals, the return of McCall on guest vocal duties following his feature on the 2012 In Hearts Wake track "Departure (Death)" organically transpired during the aftermath of the 2022 floods.

"The Flood. Where to start?," shares Taylor. "It was February 2022 and torrential rains hit our home region in Northern Rivers NSW. Entire towns swallowed two stories underwater. Homes and lives were lost. The floods were biblical. My step-dad narrowly escaped out of a second story window by jumping onto a floating mattress."

He continues, "In the weeks that followed, I was out in Lismore NSW delivering emergency supplies with the rest of the band and I bumped into Winston (vocalist of Parkway Drive), who was helping out on a food run. We couldn't believe the destruction we were seeing, and yet at the same time, the resilience and strength of the people. 12 years since Winston's last feature on Divination and it felt right to reconnect and collaborate on such an important event that happened to our community."

In addition to McCall, Incarnation also boasts a sweltering lineup of guest features, including Paledusk vocalist Kaito Nagai on Shishigami シシ神 (ssǝɹdɯǝ ǝɥʇ), Chad Ruhlig of For the Fallen Dreams, David Gunn of King 810 and Alfonso Civile of Heartsick on Michigama (uɐᴉɔᴉƃɐɯ ǝɥʇ), and The Color Morale's Garret Rapp on Shellshock (ssǝʇsǝᴉɹd ɥƃᴉɥ ǝɥʇ).

Throughout the lead up to the release of their new album, In Hearts Wake have been operating an official Incarnation Tarot-themed website that fans can visit throughout the album rollout for access to behind the scenes, exclusive info, and Incarnation announcements. And for fans keen to sleuth a sneak peek at parts of the unreleased track "Feeding The Dead (ǝɔuɐɹǝdɯǝʇ)," In Hearts Wake are currently offering a gateway to finding the song's stem files hidden across the internet. Collect them all and piece them together to get your hands on the full instrumental for "Feeding The Dead (ǝɔuɐɹǝdɯǝʇ)" before its official release. Visit this location for more information.

Recently appearing at UNIFY Off The Record and wowing audiences across Australia with their Decade Of Divination tour last year, In Hearts Wake now turn their gaze to their new full-length Incarnation in 2024, with the band also set to celebrate and farewell their journey to date with long-time bassist and vocalist Kyle Erich this September. Spanning Newcastle, Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth, In Hearts Wake will also be joined by special guests Paleface Swiss, King 810, and Gravemind.

Ahead of the Incarnation Australian Tour and in conjunction with announcing Erich's departure, In Hearts Wake also recently shared a new single, "Farewell," with the track fittingly bringing to a close the monumental chapter for Erich and In Hearts Wake.

Tracklisting:

"Spitting Nails (ǝunʇɹoɟ ɟo lǝǝɥʍ)"

"Hollow Bone (plɹoʍ ǝɥʇ)"

"The Flood (ǝɔᴉʇsnɾ)"

"Orphan (lᴉʌǝp ǝɥʇ)"

"Gen Doom (ʇuɐɥdoɹǝᴉɥ ǝɥʇ)"

"Shishigami シシ神 (ssǝɹdɯǝ ǝɥʇ")

"Tyrant (ɹoɹǝdɯǝ ǝɥʇ)"

"Feeding The Dead (ǝɔuɐɹǝdɯǝʇ)"

"Michigama (uɐᴉɔᴉƃɐɯ ǝɥʇ)"

"Shellshock (ssǝʇsǝᴉɹd ɥƃᴉɥ ǝɥʇ)"

"Transmission (uns ǝɥʇ)"

