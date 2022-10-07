INCANTATION – Tricennial Of Blasphemy Collection Streaming In Full; Out Now

Incantation celebrates 30 years as one of the most influential and iconic death metal bands with the new Tricennial Of Blasphemy collection. Check out the full album stream below:

A triple LP set that catalogs rarities and unreleased tracks, Tricennial Of Blasphemy traces all eras of the band's infamous history. From a previously unavailable demo version of the band's classic Impending Diabolical Conquest featuring Will Rahmer (Moritican) on vocals, to never-before-heard tracks like "Pest Savagery"- Tricennial Of Blasphemy is another crucial part of Incantation's legacy. Tricennial Of Blasphemy was mastered by Dan Swano, and features art by Wes Benscoter and Chris Moyen.

The set is available on 3xLP/2xCD via Relapse Records. Order here.

(Photo - Marko Benjamin Alvarado)