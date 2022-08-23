India's ABOUT US Announce Debut Album; "Right Now" Single And Video Available Now

Frontiers Music Srl has announced the signing of About Us, an exciting new melodic hard rock band hailing from Nagaland, India, and more specifically from a district in the state of Nagaland called Wokha (‘Land of Plenty’).

Their Frontiers' debut, a self-titled release, will be released later this year, but today fans can get their first taste of these exciting new melodic rockers with the single and music video, "Right Now". Stream/download the song here, and watch the clip below.

About Us first formed in the winter of 2019, with the members having spent the last 15 years or so in different bands and projects before coming together. Their collective musical taste runs the gamut from AOR, hard rock, metal, and more, with all of these varied influences reflected on their debut album.

The band released their first single "Loaded Love" in late December 2020 followed in April 2021 by their first music video, “Gimme Gimme”. The music video reached almost half a million viewers in a short time. The song subsequently won two back-to-back awards in the Best Rock category at the MG Nagaland Music Awards (June 23, 2021) and the Music Awards of Nagaland (October 16, 2021).

Wrapping up a busy 2021 for About Us, the band released their self-titled debut album in their home country and a second music video, "Right Now".

The band eventually found their way to Frontiers Music Srl, who were deeply impressed with their innovative take on the melodic rock genre. Prepare for a huge breath of fresh air upon the scene when About Us' self-titled debut album lands later this year with a proper global release.

About Us lineup:

Sochan Kikon - Vocals

Renlamo Lotha - Guitars

Pona Kikon - Guitars

Soren Kikon - Bass

Renbomo Yanthan - Keyboards

Yanni Ennie - Drums